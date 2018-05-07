Bill Cosby's Kennedy Center Honors and Mark Twain Prize rescinded

May. 7, 2018, 4:33 p.m.
- Celebrity
The Kennedy Center is the latest institution taking steps to distance itself from disgraced comedian Bill Cosby.
On Monday the Kennedy Center announced that its board had voted to revoke two honors it had previously awarded Cosby: the Kennedy Center Honors and the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.
Cosby was recognized with the Kennedy Center Honors in 1998 and the Mark Twain Prize in 2009.
May. 7, 2018, 2:40 p.m.
- Movies
The world is changing, and the Cannes Film Festival is trying to keep pace.
That was the message from an unscheduled press conference held Monday featuring insight from festival director Thierry Fremaux.
Unmentioned? That’s even if it means including a warning note in gift bags promoting a sexual-misconduct hotline.
May. 7, 2018, 11:32 a.m.
- Music
In an age when music videos compete for attention with millions of four-minute clips for attention, Donald Glover successfully owned social media this weekend.
First was the double-billing, with his musical alter-ego Childish Gambino, on “Saturday Night Live,” where he poked fun at Kanye West and shouted-out ’80s R&B singer Oran “Juice” Jones before delivering two confident musical performances.
Immediately after, Glover’s Gambino persona released the video for “This is America” — and all hell broke loose online. A wildly innovative work that rewards repeated views and commands attention, the Hiro Murai-directed video both honors and upends the traditional music video structure. Watch it here, but be warned there is some violent imagery.
May. 7, 2018, 11:15 a.m.
- TV
- Celebrity
It has been a strangely busy news day for Jeffrey Tambor-related projects, with both “Arrested Development” and “Transparent” releasing information about their fates.
Netflix announced Monday that “Arrested” would return to the streaming site on May 29 for its fifth season. A new trailer that appeared to feature more footage from previous seasons than material from the season to come accompanied the release date.
However, the Bluth gang is all together again, which is all that matters. (Sorry, Season 4.)
May. 7, 2018, 10:03 a.m.
- Music
- Awards
- Celebrity
People of the world unite! Janet Jackson is ready to tear up your TV screens with her first televised performance in nine years.
Jackson will receive the Icon award at this year’s Billboard Music Awards ceremony, NBC and Dick Clark Productions announced Monday.
The performer is no stranger to the Billboard charts, with more than 300 weeks spent at No. 1 throughout her extensive career. She’s also one of only four artists to have earned No. 1 albums in the 1980s, 1990s, 2000s and 2010s, with only Bruce Springsteen, Barbra Streisand and U2 matching her prowess.
May. 7, 2018, 8:11 a.m.
- Celebrity
Is there a doctor in the house?
As one lucky audience member learned Saturday, whenever Ken Jeong is performing, the answer is yes.
Jeong, an actor whose comedy has been featured in “The Hangover,” “Community” and the sitcom “Dr. Ken,” stopped his stand-up routine mid-set over the weekend when a woman in the audience began having a seizure.
May. 7, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
People still think of me as the chick that did porn as if it was five years ago. I just wanted to say, ‘You're right. I did do this, but there's a lot more to the story than you know.’
FROM THE ARCHIVES: A past she finds hard to shake
May. 6, 2018, 4:00 p.m.
- Birthdays
I don't see enough of [the girl like me] on television and in movies. I think there is something interesting in being a different person in terms of race, body image, age and thought process.
May. 6, 2018, 12:44 p.m.
- Celebrity
Following allegations of sexual misconduct and misogyny, author Junot Díaz has withdrawn from a writers festival in Australia.
The Sydney Writers’ Festival on Saturday issued a statement announcing that the author would be pulling out of his remaining scheduled appearances at the event:
“In his recent New Yorker essay, Mr. Díaz wrote, ‘Eventually the past finds you,’” read the statement. “As for so many in positions of power, the moment to reckon with the consequences of past behavior has arrived.”
May. 6, 2018, 12:06 p.m.
- Music
Los Angeles’ annual FYF Festival, whose headliners this year were to include Janet Jackson, has been canceled, promoter Goldenvoice announced Sunday on Twitter.
According to Billboard, the cancellation is due to poor ticket sales. Festival founder Sean Carlson, however, was accused of sexual assault in November. Several women told The Times and Spin that they had been abused or assaulted by Carlson, who wrote on Facebook that he had "behaved inappropriately toward women."
Goldenvoice parted ways with Carlson shortly after the allegations surfaced. AEG and Goldenvoice purchased Carlson’s stake in the festival.