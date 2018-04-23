Advertisement
Today in Entertainment: Ariana Grande releases first tune since Manchester bombing; Bette Midler returning to Broadway
Blink-182, Panic! at the Disco top lineup for 2018 KROQ Weenie Roast

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker left, singer Tom DeLonge and bassist Mark Hoppus will headline the 2018 KROQ Weenie Roast. (Rick Loomis / Los Angeles Times)

Musical trends, fashions and politicians may come and go, but the KROQ Weenie Roast persists, serving up Blink-182, Panic! at the Disco, Rise Against, Dirty Heads, Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda, Cold War Kids and Awolnation in the lineup for the 26th of the event come May 12.

This year’s Weenie Roast also features the War on Drugs, Bishop Briggs, Alice Merton, Manchester Orchestra, James Bay, Nothing But Thieves and Mt. Joy for the daylong festival to be held at the StubHub Center in Carson.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Pacific time Friday at AXS.com. Proceeds from the benefit will be donated to the Heal the Bay and the Surfrider Foundation.

  • Birthdays
A Star Is Born: Dev Patel turns 28 today

(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

I don’t want to be a victim of the system — you know, an actor waiting for a phone call from his agent. I want to generate my own opportunities.

Dev Patel, 2012

FROM THE ARCHIVES: The key to Patel's success? The magnetic Dev factor

  • Birthdays
A Star Is Born: Jeffrey Dean Morgan turned 52 Sunday

(Anne Cusack / Los Angeles Times)

I'm just looking always for characters that change, because I want to get better, as an actor and as a person.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, 2006

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Life after death: “Grey's Anatomy’s” Jeffrey Dean Morgan sees his career reborn after Denny dies.

  • Birthdays
A Star Is Born: John Cameron Mitchell turned 55 Saturday

(Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times)

I think people were surprised that such an unusual character [Hedwig, of “Hedwig and the Angry Inch’] was someone they could relate to. Now that trans and queer issues are not so alien, I think she's even more relatable.

John Cameron Mitchell, 2016

FROM THE ARCHIVES: A millennial Hedwig? Darren Criss talks about a new generation rocking to this 'Angry Inch'

  • Birthdays
A Star Is Born: Crispin Glover turns 54 today

(Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times)

Now, psychologically, instead of trying to act in films that reflect my interests, I was acting in films to make money to continue putting into my own films. That made much more sense than what I had been doing.

Crispin Glover, 2007

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Unusual suspect

  • Music
Listen to Ariana Grande's new tune 'No Tears Left to Cry,' her first since Manchester bombing

Almost a year after the deadly bombing at the U.K’s Manchester Arena, where she had just finished a concert, Ariana Grande has released a new song, “No Tears Left to Cry,” her first since the attack.

“Ain't got no tears in my body / I ran out, but boy, I like it, I like it, I like it,” she sings in the hypnotic accompanying video, which came out overnight.

“[T]hank you from the bottom of my heart,” Grande said Friday on Twitter. “i have no idea where to start or what to say. i’m so unimaginably grateful for your love, warmth and kindness. i hope this song brings you light and comfort but also makes you wanna dance and live ya best life! i am so excited for this new chapter with you all. thank you for this beautiful start.”

  • Arts
  • Celebrity
Bette Midler returning to Broadway to end 'Hello, Dolly!' run

Bette Midler is returning to Broadway to reprise her role in "Hello, Dolly!" for the final six weeks of the show's run.
Bette Midler is returning to Broadway to reprise her role in "Hello, Dolly!" for the final six weeks of the show's run. (Julieta Cervantes)

Well, hello Bette!

Bette Midler will reprise her Tony-winning role as Dolly Gallagher Levi in the current Broadway revival of “Hello, Dolly!” starting in July and keep the role through the end of the show’s run. 

Broadway veteran Bernadette Peters, who has been playing the titular role since Jan. 20, will take her final bow July 15.

  • Celebrity
Natalie Portman backs out of trip to Israel to receive 'Jewish Nobel'

(Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Natalie Portman has opted not to travel to Israel to accept the Genesis Prize, the awarding foundation announced Thursday. 

The Genesis Prize Foundation said it was informed by a representative of the “Annihilation” actress that she would no longer be attending the ceremony.

Recent events in Israel have been extremely distressing to her and she does not feel comfortable participating in any public events in Israel,” Portman’s representative told the foundation, and the actress “cannot in good conscience move forward with the ceremony.”

  • TV
  • Late-night
Tina Fey surprises fans as Jimmy Fallon surprises her on 'The Tonight Show'

As “Mean Girls” hits Broadway, writer Tina Fey stopped by “The Tonight Show” to spend time with her old friend Jimmy Fallon. 

The former cohosts of “Weekend Update” on “Saturday Night Live” weren’t content to keep to themselves, however. Fallon had arranged one of his classic “celebrity surprise” set-ups so that Fey could meet some of her super-fans.

“30 Rock taught us how to write jokes,” a female writing duo said, addressing a “Mean Girls” poster as Fey hid nearby. “And also it taught us that we could maybe one day be in a scene with James Marsden.”

  • Celebrity
Rachel Weisz expecting 'a little human' with Daniel Craig

(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Rachel Weisz had a secret, but it’s a secret no more: She’s pregnant. 

“I’ll be showing soon. Daniel and I are so happy,” the 48-year-old actress said, referring to her actor husband, Daniel Craig, as she talked to the New York Times

As far as gender goes, the Oscar winner was more circumspect, saying only that they’re expecting “a little human.”