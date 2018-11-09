Rihanna is not happy that President Trump has played her music at his rallies. (Evan Agostini / Invision/Associated Press)

Rihanna is strengthening her resolve against President Trump and now has the backing of performing rights company Broadcast Music Inc., which has notified the Trump campaign that it should discontinue use of her music at events.

BMI has removed the Barbadian songstress’ work from a blanket license agreement used for campaigns. In this case, the so-called “political entities license” was an agreement with Donald J. Trump for President Inc., giving the campaign license to play her work.

The move comes just after RiRi’s lawyer sent the White House a cease-and-desist letter earlier this week upon learning that Trump played her 2007 hit “Don’t Stop the Music” at a rally in Chattanooga, Tenn., over the weekend.