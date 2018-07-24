R. Kelly (Frank Micelotta / Associated Press)

Embattled soul singer R. Kelly has released a new 19-minute song that addresses the news stories that have accused him of being a sexual predator. Most notably, Kelly sings about allegations that he has abused women. He also calls out journalist Jim DeRogatis, who has doggedly pursued the case against the singer.

“I Admit” is a rambling work that, as if he’s taking the stand in his own defense, poses questions that most artists never have to ask.

What's the definition of a cult?

Whats the definition of a sex slave?

Go to the dictionary, look it up

Let me know I'll be here waiting