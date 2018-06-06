Brendan Fraser says HFPA rejected his harassment claim, wanted him to say it was a joke

Jun. 6, 2018, 11:46 a.m.
Brendan Fraser says the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. rejected his sexual harassment claim and tried to get him to sign a statement agreeing that he was groped by the organization’s former president Philip Berk in 2003 as a joke.
In the new issue of GQ magazine, the actor says he spoke with an independent investigator in April.
The HFPA, he said, then contacted him about signing a joint statement saying that the investigation found that Berk touched Fraser inappropriately but “the evidence supports that it was intended to be taken as a joke and not as a sexual advance."
Jun. 6, 2018, 11:40 a.m.
More like 39 reasons why.
Netflix announced Wednesday that it has renewed teen drama series “13 Reasons Why” for a third season, with production to begin later this year.
Creator and showrunner Brian Yorkey will continue his duties in the upcoming season, and Yorkey, Joy Gorman, Mandy Teefey, Kristel Laiblin, Tom McCarthy, Steve Golin and Selena Gomez are returning as executive producers.
Jun. 6, 2018, 10:32 a.m.
Bruce Springsteen is set to perform live Sunday night at the Tony Awards, spicing up a show not exactly known for unadorned rock ’n’ roll.
In addition to the rare TV performance, Springsteen will also accept a special Tony Award for “Springsteen on Broadway,” his hit autobiographical show that’s slated to run into December at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York City.
The song or songs chosen for the Tonys performance haven’t been revealed.
Jun. 6, 2018, 10:02 a.m.
A few weeks before his death in November, David Cassidy confessed that the sudden decline in his health was brought on by alcohol abuse — not dementia, as he previously claimed.
The revelation comes courtesy of A&E Networks, which is airing a two-hour documentary next week originally intended to chronicle the onetime teen idol as he recorded a tribute record to his late father, Jack Cassidy. Instead, David Cassidy fell gravely ill and struggled with what he first said was the onset of dementia.
The truth was just as bad. After becoming ill and being hospitalized during production, Cassidy was told that he had liver disease, which would ultimately become multiple organ failure.
Jun. 6, 2018, 9:26 a.m.
Mira Sorvino didn’t rejoice when Harvey Weinstein was arrested and charged last month — she cried.
The Oscar-winning actress, who is among the scores of women who have accused the disgraced movie mogul of sexual misconduct and assault, said that his arrest was “a really good first step.”
“It’s him finally facing real, real criminal consequences for his criminal behavior. So for that I feel gratified,” Sorvino told Savannah Guthrie on the “Today” show Wednesday while promoting her upcoming series “Condor.”
Jun. 6, 2018, 9:15 a.m.
Apparently, it all depends on what an apology means.
Former President Bill Clinton dropped by “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday to discuss his new book co-authored with James Patterson, but also to clarify comments he made to the “Today” show about the #MeToo movement and Monica Lewinsky.
“Would you like a do-over on that answer?” Colbert asked Clinton, referring to Clinton’s when “Today” interviewer Craig Melvin asked him if he would have approached the accusations against him differently today.
Jun. 6, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
They call me the one-man crew. I do props. I mess with makeup. I help people with lines. I check the clothes. I make them all nuts. They say, 'Harvey, isn't writing and acting enough?' I say, 'No!'
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Harvey Fierstein: 'He Loves to Shock'
Jun. 5, 2018, 12:54 p.m.
Emmet and Lucy square off with Lego Duplo invaders from outer space who threaten the bricks — er, sentient denizens — of Bricksburg in the new trailer for “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,” which landed Tuesday.
The toy couple’s once-idyllic, Lego-built home has been rendered into a “Mad Max: Fury Road” landscape after “the horrific events of Taco Tuesday in 2014’s box-office smash “The Lego Movie.”
The follow-up takes place five years later, and Lucy, a.k.a. Wyldstyle (Elizabeth Banks), is still trying to toughen up her naive and “less than special” counterpart Emmet (Chris Pratt). And when she’s kidnapped, she and her captors realize that she’s the one who “technically did all the warrior stuff” the last time around.
Jun. 5, 2018, 10:00 a.m.
Amazon Studios is ready to tempt fate, signing a first-look television deal with Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions, formalizing the companies’ burgeoning relationship.
In April, Amazon announced that it had greenlit “Lorena,” a four-part documentary series centered around Lorena Bobbitt, produced by Monkeypaw. The following month the studio announced a straight-to-series order for another Monkeypaw collaboration, “The Hunt,” a Nazi-hunting drama series created by David Weil.
“Jordan, Win Rosenfeld, and the Monkeypaw team represent the ideal creative collaboration as we continue to ramp up original, culturally relevant and riveting television,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement released Tuesday.
Jun. 5, 2018, 9:43 a.m.
Ariana Grande was doing just fine — and then one day in May 2017, a 22-year-old suicide attacker decided to set off bombs at the end of her concert at the Manchester Arena and everything changed.
More than a hundred people were injured, 22 were killed and, though she escaped the worst of it when left the stage ahead of the blasts, Grande’s life changed forever.
“It's hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss. But, yeah, it's a real thing,” the pop star says in the July edition of British Vogue, which features her on the cover.