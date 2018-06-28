Talent agency CAA announced on Thursday the creation of a searchable database of more than 800 television writers of color. The Amplify Database, which aims to help industry leaders find diverse voices to staff their shows, was unveiled during the agency’s second annual Amplify summit in Ojai.
“We initially conceived the Amplify Database as a resource for our clients and buyers to help them make the most informed and inclusive decisions when addressing the needs of their shows,” said Christy Haubegger, the agency’s head of multicultural business development, in a statement.
“With the marketplace appetite for diverse voices at an all-time high, we saw the larger potential value in this resource and decided to maximize its impact by sharing it with the entertainment industry,” she added.
Joe Jackson’s grandchildren had nothing but love on social media for the domineering patriarch who shepherded the Jackson 5 and the careers of pop stars Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson.
Paris and Prince Jackson, the children of late king of pop Michael Jackson, paid tribute to the man they affectionately called “the Hawk” with photos and missives about their controversial grandfather after his death Wednesday at age 89.
Posting a picture of herself holding her grandfather’s hand, Paris said she witnessed a few of Jackson’s final moments.
If you had trouble processing Wednesday’s news that Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy is retiring, you’re not alone. Stephen Colbert is flummoxed too.
“Listen, if you're on a low-carb diet, you're in luck 'cause ain't no way to sugarcoat this,” Colbert began, before announcing Justice Kennedy’s decision to retire from the Supreme Court.
“I never thought I'd say this, but you're only 81!” he continued.
Amazon Studios released the official trailer for its forthcoming “Beautiful Boy” on Wednesday, giving a sneak preview of a film sure to cue the waterworks.
The film, based on a true story, follows father David (Steve Carell) and son Nic (Timothée Chalamet) Sheff and their experiences with addiction, recovery and family over many years.
Directed by Felix Van Groeningen, the movie is based on bestselling memoirs by the father and son, “Beautiful Boy: A Father's Journey Through His Son's Addiction” and “Tweak: Growing Up on Methamphetamines,” respectively.
Demi Lovato is thanking the fans — her “Lovatics” — who stayed with her through her ups and downs, just days after releasing a new song called “Sober.”
“To my fans, my family, and my supporters, the ones who never left me, you are my light. I am forever grateful,” the 25-year-old singer said Wednesday morning on social media with a video of her during a recent concert in Lisbon where she performed new music.
A poster saying “We’ll always support you” was featured.
The leading men of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” have shared a first look at Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming film.
Leonardo DiCaprio teased fans Wednesday with a photo of himself in costume alongside Brad Pitt, staring down the camera with 1960s swagger.
DiCaprio, who was the first actor to commit to the Sony Pictures project, last promoted the film alongside the director at CinemaCon in April before they had even shot one frame of it. But Tarantino called DiCaprio and Pitt “the most exciting, dynamic star duo since Paul Newman and Robert Redford.”
Rebel Wilson has been ordered to pay back the bulk of the millions she was awarded in September after her victory in a defamation case against Bauer Media in Australia.
The repayment order came down Wednesday from the Supreme Court of Victoria’s Court of Appeals, which directed the actress to repay about $3 million of the approximately $3.6 million (in U.S. dollars) initial award.
The reduction decision came down June 14, earning a disappointed response from the actress.
Stephen Colbert is prepared to decode Melania Trump’s fashion after her eyebrow-raising wardrobe debacle last week.
The first lady made an appearance at a children’s detention facility wearing a jacket that read, “I REALLY DON’T CARE DO U?” Since then, everyone and their mother has tried to figure out why she would wear such a thing.
On Sunday, the first lady spoke at an event for Students Against Destructive Decisions — or SADD, as Colbert joked — where Trump said, “Kindness, compassion and positivity are very important traits in life. … It is far easier to say nothing than it is to speak words of kindness.”
