Hip-hop star Cardi B, who was wanted following a dispute she was involved in at a Queens strip club in August, has turned herself in and is cooperating with authorities.
The “I Like It” rapper, real name Belcalis Almanzar, and nine other suspects turned themselves over to authorities at New York Police Department’s 109th Precinct at 10 a.m. EDT, according to Cadet Edward Serrata, a spokesman for the NYPD.
“She walked into the 109 precinct with her attorney present, so she is cooperating with authorities,” Serrata said.
“Saturday Night Live” kicked off its 44th season by offering its take on the divisive Senate Judiciary hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser Christine Blasey Ford.
Saturday’s premiere of the NBC sketch comedy show used Kavanaugh’s portion of Thursday’s hearing as fodder for its cold open — complete with a cardboard cutout of hearing attendee Alyssa Milano and mock renderings of Kavanaugh’s ”beautiful, creepy calendars.”
The sketch featured Matt Damon as Kavanaugh, while “SNL” alum Rachel Dratch portrayed Sen. Amy Klobuchar. Cast member Aidy Bryant appeared as attorney Rachel Mitchell, while Cecily Strong and Alex Moffat played Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Chuck Grassley. And adding yet another impression to her roster, Kate McKinnon channeled the fury of Sen. Lindsey Graham.
It surprises me every time I get to go onstage and do my job.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Jerry Lee Lewis a ball of promotional fire with new book, albums
The Los Angeles Film Festival announced its competition winners on Friday during a reception at the W Hotel in Hollywood.
The festival gave juried awards in numerous categories, including U.S. fiction, world fiction, documentary, LA Muse, Nightfall and others, along with audience awards in seven categories.
“These awards honor the wide range of exceptional storytelling we’ve been sincerely delighted to present,” said festival director Jennifer Cochis in a statement. “All of us are looking forward to wider audiences discovering these stories in the year ahead.”
Marc Anthony and Will Smith are two compadres enjoying the finer things in life on the new dance track “Está Rico,” which they dropped Thursday with reggaetón star Bad Bunny.
The song, alluding to the trappings of a rich lifestyle and rich romance, is laced with Anthony’s sensual Latin lyrics and beats, with Smith rapping verses in English and Spanish and Bad Bunny weighing in with trap rhymes.
Meanwhile, the video is heavy on the swagger and the scantily clad.
A federal appeals court decided unanimously Friday to overturn a jury’s decision that Led Zeppelin did not copy another band in making the iconic hit “Stairway to Heaven.”
After a day in which the entire country appeared transfixed by the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., the hosts of late-night TV all took it upon themselves to attempt to lighten the mood.
Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh’s dueling appearances were the furthest thing from entertaining, but that didn’t mean there weren’t plenty of moments ripe for mockery.
On “Late Night,” Seth Meyers bemoaned Republicans’ single-mindedness about who pulls the strings in Washington and the world beyond, sparked by Kavanaugh’s blistering Democrat-blaming speech.
Wanda Sykes’ jokes about President Trump led to patrons walking out of her New Jersey show on Thursday.
“Some audience members objected to the performance content and left,” said Jonathan E. Vena, a spokesman for the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, N.J.
Vena estimated around 20 people left the gig, but could not confirm if they asked for refunds.
In acting class, I would always get the role of Joan of Arc or these [people] who are suicidal or seeing visions. It's nice to break out of that.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Success Has Mira Sorvino Maxed Out
Kevin Jackson has been fired from his role as a contributor on Fox News on Thursday after referring to the three women accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct as “lying skanks.”
“Feminists are their own worst enemies,” Jackson also wrote in his post from Thursday morning. “To hell with the notion that women must be believed no matter what.”
Hours later, Fox News announced it was severing ties with Jackson, who is not an employee of the network but is also a syndicated radio host and author.