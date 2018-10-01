(Evan Agostini / Associated Press)

Hip-hop star Cardi B, who was wanted following a dispute she was involved in at a Queens strip club in August, has turned herself in and is cooperating with authorities.

The “I Like It” rapper, real name Belcalis Almanzar, and nine other suspects turned themselves over to authorities at New York Police Department’s 109th Precinct at 10 a.m. EDT, according to Cadet Edward Serrata, a spokesman for the NYPD.

“She walked into the 109 precinct with her attorney present, so she is cooperating with authorities,” Serrata said.