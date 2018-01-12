Carrie Underwood-Ludacris anthem ‘The Champion’ set for Super Bowl, Winter Olympics on NBC

Sure, Pink is slated to sing the national anthem on Super Bowl Sunday, but Carrie Underwood and Ludacris will kick off the show with a video for “The Champion,” a new song that also will be the anthem for this year’s Winter Olympics.

“When we were writing ‘The Champion,’ our main focus was to celebrate athletes at the top of their game, but we also wanted the song to resonate with people in their everyday lives,” Underwood said in a statement from NBC, which will broadcast the Winter Games from South Korea starting Feb. 9 as well as Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4.

Christopher “Ludacris” Bridges, who is featured on the track, and Underwood, the face and voice of NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” for the past five seasons, wrote the song with Brett James and Chris DeStefano.

“When we met with Carrie last year to discuss the Super Bowl open, we each brought ideas. Carrie presented first. After she spoke, we looked at each other and said, ‘That’s the one,’ ” Fred Gaudelli, executive producer of “Sunday Night Football” and the Super Bowl LII show, said in a statement. “Later on, our Olympics producers listened to ‘The Champion’ and decided that it would be a perfect complement for our Winter Games coverage.”

The video was filmed last year, before Underwood took a serious fall at her home and suffered a broken wrist, an injury she says altered the appearance of her face. Until then, check out the lyric video below. Yes, Underwood does sing, “I’m-a own ya.”