Tommy Lee, left, and Brandon Lee. (Frazer Harrison /Getty Images, left; Evan Agostini / Associated Press, right)

Father’s Day came with a lot of emotional baggage for Tommy Lee and his estranged son Brandon Lee after an Instagram post by the Mötley Crüe drummer that had been intended to honor his own dad — and reflect on Lee’s tumultuous journey as a father — went awry.

Tommy Lee’s lengthy post, in which he admits his shortcomings as a father to his two sons with former “Baywatch” star Pamela Anderson, was not well-received by the eldest, Brandon, who allegedly punched his father in March, sending him to a hospital, and accused him of alcoholism.

“Sometimes I feel like I failed as a father, because my kids don’t know the value of things. If they break something, they don’t care because they know they’ll just get a new one, if they hurt someone, they don’t care because so many people tell them it’s OK,” Tommy Lee wrote.