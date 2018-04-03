Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Tatum announce nicest separation ever

Over the weekend, the late-night hosts were just two of the entertainment world figures tweeting about Deadspin’s video compilation of Sinclair Broadcasting anchors across the country reading an identical script warning against fake news.

The promo, which sounds the alarm on “biased and false news” by “some media outlets” outside the Sinclair orbit, is being referred to as a pro-Trump propaganda reel on Twitter, with some high-profile users calling for a boycott of the growing media company, which “either owns or operates” 173 local news stations, according to CNN’s Brian Stelter. Its deal to acquire more local stations from Tribune Media Co. is currently in the hands of the Federal Communications Commission. Deadspin’s video mash-up, which shows more than a dozen local Sinclair-station anchors simultaneously reciting the script, went viral after its release Saturday.