It’s one thing for an official’s Bible quotes to inspire ire in a late-night talk-show host — and quite another when that particular host also teaches Sunday School.

Stephen Colbert had a few choice words for Jeff Sessions on Thursday night, after the attorney general quoted the Bible to justify new immigration policy that splits children from their parents at the border.

Colbert, a lifelong Catholic, explained that typically for him to discuss news on the show, it had to be something everyone was talking about.