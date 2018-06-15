Chris Hardwick’s name no longer adorns the Nerdist website he founded, after abuse accusations were levied against an unnamed person by his former girlfriend Chloe Dykstra.
Legendary Entertainment, which acquired Nerdist Industries in 2012, issued a statement on Friday, addressing Hardwick’s absence.
“Chris Hardwick had no operational involvement with Nerdist for the two years preceding the expiration of his contract in December 2017,” the statement read.
Ellen DeGeneres is returning to her stand-up roots with “An Evening With Ellen DeGeneres.”
The Daytime Emmy-winning host will perform eight adult-only shows between Aug. 10 through Aug. 23, she tweeted on Thursday.
DeGeneres will stop for three shows in San Diego, three in San Francisco and two in Seattle.
“E! News” will soon welcome a familiar face: Giuliana Rancic is coming back this fall as the a co-host.
Rancic, who did the job from 2005 to 2015, is the first new host since Maria Menounos was diagnosed with a brain tumor and left the show in July 2017.
Returning is “every bit as thrilling to me today as it was 16 years ago” when she started with the entertainment news channel, Rancic said in a statement Friday.
I understand [hosting the Oscars] is a pretty mammoth undertaking. In many ways, it's lose-lose. There's so much scrutiny. It's not really an audience wanting you to win.
The highly anticipated “American Horror Story” crossover is coming a year early.
Co-creator and executive producer Ryan Murphy tweeted on Thursday that the mash-up of Season 1’s “Murder House” and Season 3’s “Coven” will debut this September, becoming the eighth season of the FX horror anthology.
“AHS #8 WITCHES RULE THIS SEPTEMBER,” the four-time Emmy winner wrote.
It’s one thing for an official’s Bible quotes to inspire ire in a late-night talk-show host — and quite another when that particular host also teaches Sunday School.
Stephen Colbert had a few choice words for Jeff Sessions on Thursday night, after the attorney general quoted the Bible to justify new immigration policy that splits children from their parents at the border.
Colbert, a lifelong Catholic, explained that typically for him to discuss news on the show, it had to be something everyone was talking about.
“Game of Thrones” and “Westworld” won’t have panels at the 2018 Comic-Con gathering next month in San Diego, HBO announced Thursday.
"Due to production schedules and air dates for ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Westworld,’ these series will not be presented at San Diego Comic-Con this summer," the network said in a statement.
"HBO has a longstanding relationship with SDCC, and we are very grateful for the fans' enthusiastic response over the years. We look forward to returning in the future."
Happy birthday, Mr. President.
For his 72nd birthday on Thursday, social media star Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend spent a whole lot of cash on a gift Donald Trump won’t like — nor one that he can return.
The pithy model, who was famously blocked on Twitter by the president for constantly trolling him and his policies, marked the “auspicious occasion” by becoming a Freedom Fighter.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the results of its latest board of governors elections Thursday.
Among those joining the 54-member board are actor Alfred Molina, who has starred in films such as “Frida” and “Spider-Man 2” and the TV series “Feud,” and Danish director Susanne Bier, who won the foreign-language Oscar for her 2010 film “In a Better World.”
Along with Molina and Bier — who will assume the seats vacated by Tom Hanks and Michael Mann — other first-time board members are Tom Duffield, who hails from the designers branch, and Bonnie Arnold, who will represent the short-films and feature-animation branch. (Actress Brie Larson and director John Ridley were reportedly among the finalists in their respective branches.)
Anthony Scaramucci and Michael Avenatti walk into a late-night talk show ….
Together.
Wine was involved.