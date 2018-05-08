Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham are divorcing after only six months

May. 8, 2018, 2:17 p.m.
- Celebrity
Looks like it’s true: Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham are getting a divorce after only six months of marriage.
Haynes, 29, filed papers Tuesday in Los Angeles, according to TMZ, which also reported last week that the couple had broken up.
Reps for the “Arrow” actor did not immediately respond to an email seeking confirmation.
May. 8, 2018, 12:04 p.m.
- Celebrity
Fashion’s biggest night turned into a night for celebs to take their rumored romances public.
During Monday’s Metropolitan Museum of Art Gala, several celebrity couples made a high-profile splash as they walked the ivory carpet clad in dramatic looks aligned with the exhibition’s “Heavenly Bodies” dress code.
Though many stars at the event were joined by the designers of their festive frocks, quite a few made a bigger statement.
May. 8, 2018, 10:09 a.m.
- Music
- Celebrity
Taking Catholic iconography and making it fashion is old hat for Madonna.
So for Monday night’s “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination”-themed Met Gala in New York, it’s unsurprising that the holy mother of pop took things to the next level.
Attendees were treated to a special performance by Madonna to close out the star-studded event. After changing out of her black Jean Paul Gaultier gown, the artist reappeared, face-hidden by a hooded monk’s robe.
May. 8, 2018, 9:54 a.m.
- Celebrity
It’s a boy for first-time mom Kirsten Dunst.
The “Fargo” star and her fiancé, costar and on-screen husband Jesse Plemons, have welcomed a healthy baby boy, according to the Associated Press. But additional details on his arrival were sparse.
And by sparse, we mean basically nonexistent.
May. 8, 2018, 9:42 a.m.
- Late-night
- Celebrity
When it comes to President Trump appearing on “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” the host calls the chances of that happening “the classic hypothetical in that it’s never gonna happen.”
“I'm happy he hasn't been here,” Meyers said in an interview with Politico’s Off Topic on Tuesday. “There's this idea that there's a really good interview with him to be had on a late-night talk show. I don't think there is.”
There’d been a chance that Trump would come on “Late Night,” actually, after Meyers had run into the POTUS-to-be at the 40th anniversary of “Saturday Night Live.”
May. 8, 2018, 9:07 a.m.
- TV
- Politics
- Late-night
It takes a lot to render a late-night host speechless, but former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani did just that with a media blitz that began last week and had many observers calling it mind-boggling.
On Monday night’s episode of “The Daily Show,” Trevor Noah walked viewers through the last week’s run of television appearances by the newest member of President Trump’s legal team.
Of particular note was Giuliani’s claim that the president had knowledge and involvement with Michael Cohen’s hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, which Trump had previously denied.
May. 8, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
When you have a classic or an issue, they call me, Got a crisis? Call Melissa. She'll do it. Do you need someone to roll around on the floor and cry? She can do that. How much crying do you need? 'Oh, Melissa Gilbert is perfect .'
May. 7, 2018, 10:00 p.m.
- Movies
Kim Yutani, formerly senior programmer for the Sundance Film Festival, is now its director of programming, festival director John Cooper announced late Monday.
She will lead the festival’s curation of film, media and off-screen programming at the winter festival in Park City, Utah, as well as other year-round events supporting indie storytellers and their films.
“Kim’s curatorial vision combines a voracious appetite for films across genres with a creative instinct for the work that will affect audiences and culture,” Cooper said in a staff memo. “She’ll now helm an incredibly talented team of curators and programmers, and I predict that our festival slates will further deepen and broaden the reach of independent artists and stories in fiction and nonfiction.”
May. 7, 2018, 7:54 p.m.
- Awards
During a two-day event over the weekend, about 6,000 women, including former First Lady Michelle Obama and "black-ish" star Tracee Ellis Ross, and allies from across the country gathered in Los Angeles to talk about what it means to be a woman in 2018. The event featured breakout discussions and panels that focused on women's equality.
The first United State of Women Summit was in 2016 in Washington. The message behind this second iteration called on women to take action to support gender equality.
The first day of the summit was at the Shrine Auditorium at the University of Southern California with events fanning out around L.A. on the second day. The summit brought together women across all industries who are interested in building a better future for young women and girls in the United States.
May. 7, 2018, 4:33 p.m.
- Celebrity
The Kennedy Center is the latest institution taking steps to distance itself from disgraced comedian Bill Cosby.
On Monday the Kennedy Center announced that its board had voted to revoke two honors it had previously awarded Cosby: the Kennedy Center Honors and the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.
Cosby was recognized with the Kennedy Center Honors in 1998 and the Mark Twain Prize in 2009.