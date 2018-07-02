(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Given the perceived damage to his reputation that Drake suffered in recent weeks — thanks in large part to a beef with Pusha-T in which the latter accused the former of having secretly fathered a child — the Canadian singer and rapper had no choice but to go big on his new double album, “Scorpion,” which came out Friday.

But if its formal grandiosity comes as no surprise, the 25-track project still has plenty of moments that will likely succeed in raising eyebrows. Here are five:

1. Few doubted that Drake would address his battle with Pusha-T. By doing it right from the get-go, though — as he does in the album’s opener, “Survival” — the rapper is trying to project a fearlessness regarding his position as hip-hop’s biggest star.