Dane Cook. (Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

So what’s Dane Cook’s advice for those dating way out of their age group?

“The only thing you have to do is plan that your deaths will be somewhat far apart,” the comedian and actor said Monday night during an Instagram Stories Q&A.

Pardon us a moment while we do the math as to what that might mean for the check-out dates for the 46-year-old and his 19-year-old girlfriend, singer Kelsi Taylor. We’re not sure the math exactly works, but, well, it’s all legal.