Dave Matthews Band distances itself from violinist Boyd Tinsley amid harassment lawsuit

May. 18, 2018, 9:35 a.m.
- Music
- Celebrity
The Dave Matthews Band is distancing itself from its longtime, now-ex-violinist Boyd Tinsley amid allegations of sexual harassment.
“Though Boyd is no longer a member of the band, we are shocked by these disturbing allegations and we were not previously aware of them,” a spokesperson for the band said in a statement to The Times on Friday.
Tinsley, 54, who announced a leave of absence from DMB in February so that he could focus on his family and health, has been accused of sexual harassment by Seattle-based trumpet player James Frost-Winn, who performed with the violinist in the band Crystal Garden. Tinsley has yet to publicly address the allegations.
May. 18, 2018, 8:53 a.m.
- Politics
Well, it’s over.
Much like Hillary Clinton’s attempt to get youths to “Pokemon Go-to-the-polls” or your parents downloading Snapchat, the White House has weighed in on the Laurel vs. Yanny debate, killing whatever limited cool factor the audio illusion had left.
On Thursday, the White House joined the rest of the world and posted a Twitter video of several high-level administration members sharing what they heard when played the clip.
May. 18, 2018, 8:25 a.m.
- TV
Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have welcomed their fourth child, a son.
“He’s here! He’s perfect! 8lbs 2oz,” Hilaria said Thursday on Instagram and Twitter, posting a picture of herself cuddling the newborn while her husband gazed at the child.
“#wegotthis2018,” she added.
May. 18, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
I enjoy acting, but I would be lying if I said there wasn't increased enjoyment in acting in something that you're also helping to create all around. You work on a show and you're in the writers' room and you're pitching jokes, and if you helped write that joke, there's a satisfaction to that.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Tina Fey: Let's face it; she rocks
May. 17, 2018, 3:12 p.m.
- Celebrity
Richard Pryor fans, get ready for some new material — or at least recordings of newly found material recorded at three California comedy clubs, to be presented over three weeks on Sirius XM.
"Live at the Roxy," recorded at the West Hollywood club in 1976, will run on May 25; "Live at Casa Comedia," a charity event recorded at the Comedy Store in 1982, follows on June 1; and "Live at the Ice House," recorded in Pasadena and featuring jokes the comic was working on before the 1983 film "Here and Now,” runs on June 7.
It’s all part of a Pryor celebration the satellite broadcaster is presenting that starts Monday and runs through June 8. Existing recordings, plus the three new albums, will play daily at 6 a.m. PDT on the Comedy Greats channel.
May. 17, 2018, 1:49 p.m.
- TV
“Catfish” host and executive producer Nev Schulman denied accusations of sexual misconduct Thursday following MTV’s suspension of production on the show pending a third-party investigation.
On Saturday, Ayissha Morgan published a video to her YouTube page titled “The TRUTH about the show Part 1,” which detailed purported misconduct by “the main guy on the show,” whom Morgan called “Jack.”
Morgan appeared on Season 4 of “Catfish” in 2015, and in the video alleged that “Jack” repeatedly questioned her about her sexuality and bragged about the size of his penis.
May. 17, 2018, 1:12 p.m.
- Music
Live Nation announced Thursday the lineup for Cal Jam 18, the camping-friendly rock festival curated by the Foo Fighters and set to take place at Glen Helen Regional Park in San Bernardino this fall.
Headlining? The Foo Fighters, of course, along with a guitar-heavy roster of musicians including Iggy Pop, Garbage, Silversun Pickups, Deer Tick, Tenacious D and others.
The festival, set for Oct. 5-6, will kick off Friday night with a concert by punk rocker Billy Idol; Mexrrissey, the border-jumping tribute to Morrissey and the Smiths; and alt-cabaret dynamo and comedic actress Bridget Everett.
May. 17, 2018, 11:17 a.m.
- Movies
- Music
- Celebrity
Whitney Houston was molested by cousin Dee Dee Warwick, according to the singer’s brother, who makes the claim in a new documentary that has the estate’s blessing.
In “Whitney,” directed by Oscar winner Kevin Macdonald and previewed by The Times, Gary Garland alleges that Dionne Warwick’s younger sister molested him as well.
Dee Dee Warwick, a soul and R&B singer who first recorded “You’re No Good” in 1963 (a hit for Linda Ronstadt in the ’70s), died in 2008 at age 63.
May. 17, 2018, 9:39 a.m.
Kate McKinnon’s gams are extra bendy, and Issa Rae and Sarah Silverman have hands that can be in more than two places at once.
Take that, Vanity Fair!
The latest cover of GQ, which features the trio of comedians, presents a well-played game of “what’s different about this picture?” by superbly parodying Vanity Fair’s heavily doctored Hollywood issue — you know, the one from January that gave Reese Witherspoon and Oprah Winfrey extra limbs while completely snuffing out James Franco.
May. 17, 2018, 9:31 a.m.
- Celebrity
Chrissy Teigen announced about a week ago that she was “done” being pregnant. And as of Wednesday, she actually was done.
Teigen and husband John Legend welcomed their second baby, with the two-time mom writing on Twitter, “Somebody’s herrrrrrre!” and including baby bottle and hug emojis.
The little boy, whose name has yet to be announced, is the couple’s first son and their second child after Luna, who turned 2 a month ago.