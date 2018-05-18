Dave Matthews Band distances itself from violinist Boyd Tinsley amid harassment lawsuit

Sirius XM is planning a celebration of comedian Richard Pryor, shown around 1970, that starts Monday. (Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images)

Richard Pryor fans, get ready for some new material — or at least recordings of newly found material recorded at three California comedy clubs, to be presented over three weeks on Sirius XM.

"Live at the Roxy," recorded at the West Hollywood club in 1976, will run on May 25; "Live at Casa Comedia," a charity event recorded at the Comedy Store in 1982, follows on June 1; and "Live at the Ice House," recorded in Pasadena and featuring jokes the comic was working on before the 1983 film "Here and Now,” runs on June 7.

It’s all part of a Pryor celebration the satellite broadcaster is presenting that starts Monday and runs through June 8. Existing recordings, plus the three new albums, will play daily at 6 a.m. PDT on the Comedy Greats channel.