Did Kanye West go too far with his slavery comments? Ava DuVernay and Will.i.am think so

May. 2, 2018, 11:15 a.m.
- Celebrity
Oh, Kanye West, you just had to go there.
“You hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years? That sounds like a choice,” he said Tuesday on TMZ Live, where he had gone to discuss some of the ideas he’s been throwing around on Twitter in recent days. “Like, you was there for 400 years, and it's all of y'all?”
And that’s how he crossed the line with Will.i.am, John Legend, Ava DuVernay and more — particularly Van Lathan, who challenged West immediately in the TMZ newsroom.
May. 2, 2018, 9:08 a.m.
- Celebrity
Yale University has joined a growing list of academic institutions that have rescinded honors previously bestowed on embattled comic Bill Cosby once he was found guilty of multiple charges of sexual assault.
On Tuesday, the New Haven, Conn., university’s board of trustees — for the first time in its more than 300-year history — voted to revoke the honorary degree given to the “The Cosby Show” veteran in 2003.
“The decision is based on a court record providing clear and convincing evidence of conduct that violates fundamental standards of decency shared by all members of the Yale community, conduct that was unknown to the board at the time the degree was awarded,” the university said in a statement to The Times.
May. 2, 2018, 8:52 a.m.
- TV
- Music
- Late-night
- Celebrity
What was the best thing you were expecting to see today? Whatever it was, it probably didn’t involve Ariana Grande channeling Evanescence to sing Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble.”
Or maybe it was. I don’t know your life.
Regardless, the “Musical Genre Challenge” segment from Tuesday night’s “The Tonight Show” must be seen to be believed.
May. 2, 2018, 8:00 a.m.
- TV
Fans of Netflix’s “The Crown” will have an opportunity to discover a world fit for a queen later this month, courtesy of the Paley Center for Media.
The organization is hosting “The Crown: Imagining a Royal World,” an exploration behind the scenes of Netflix’s hit series.
Opening May 12 at the Paley Center’s Beverly Hills location, the exhibit will feature costumes from the second season of the series, as well as photography, art pieces and more.
May. 2, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
I always feel a bond with redheads. [My hair is] not even red. It's orange. It's like polite of everyone to say it's red, but it's orange.
May. 2, 2018, 6:30 a.m.
- TV
Hulu is returning to Gilead.
The streamer has handed out a season three renewal to “The Handmaid’s Tale,” it was announced Wednesday at the company’s NewFront presentation in New York.
The pickup comes just a week after the Elisabeth Moss-led series returned for season two. According to Hulu, the season two premiere has already doubled its audience as compared to season one.
May. 1, 2018, 12:21 p.m.
- TV
- Celebrity
E! is ready to get Busy with its new talk show, tentatively titled “Busy Tonight.”
The network announced a slew of upcoming projects on Tuesday, including a talk show hosted by actress and Instagram star Busy Philipps.
According to E! the series will feature Philipps’ unique brand of comedic commentary, as well as interviews and segments that go behind the scenes of her epic Instagram stories.
May. 1, 2018, 12:07 p.m.
- Celebrity
Kanye West wants peace with the plastic surgeon who operated on his mother the day before she died.
“Open letter from Jan Adams. This is amazing,” West tweeted Monday. “Thank you so much for this connection brother. I can't wait to sit with you and start healing.”
The rapper also posted the letter, published by the Blast, in which Adams said that per the coroner, Donda West’s death was caused not by his surgery but by poor after-care from Kanye West’s cousin, Stephan Scoggins, a charge Scoggins has denied publicly over the years.
May. 1, 2018, 11:56 a.m.
- Movies
After scoring the biggest box-office opening ever over the weekend with “Avengers: Infinity War,” Disney and Marvel unveiled the full trailer for its upcoming summer flick “Ant-Man and the Wasp” on Tuesday.
The new sneak peek narrows its focus to Paul Rudd’s size-altering Avenger getting someone to watch his back. That someone is none other than the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), the no-nonsense, winged daughter of super-scientist and shrinking-tech developer Hank Pym (Michael Douglas).
The sequel, the 20th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the first featuring a titular female heroine, also sees the return of the fast-talking Luis (Michael Peña) and introduces a villain who can walk through walls named Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen). And, naturally, she too is bent on world domination.
May. 1, 2018, 11:43 a.m.
- Arts
- Awards
John Leguizamo is destined to leave this year’s Tony Awards a winner, regardless of the fate of his nominated play “Latin History for Morons.”
For his body of work spanning three decades and ongoing commitment to bringing diverse stories to Broadway, Leguizamo will receive a special Tony, it was announced Monday.
The actor-writer’s career has spanned stage and screen, both in the spotlight and behind the scenes. His film work includes performances in “Moulin Rouge”; “To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar”; and “American Ultra.” He also has made TV appearances in “ER,” “My Name Is Earl” and “Bloodline.”