Disney has severed ties with “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn after a series of old tweets referencing pedophilia and rape resurfaced online this week.
“The offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James’ Twitter feed are indefensible and inconsistent with our studio’s values, and we have severed our business relationship with him,” Walt Disney Studios Chairman Alan Horn said in a statement to The Times on Friday.
The provocative director behind Disney and Marvel’s successful “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise reportedly wrote the tweets before signing on with the studio. He had previously been announced as the director of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”
Late grunge rocker Chris Cornell will get a statue in his hometown.
Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture will erect the piece on Aug. 29 as a tribute to the Seattle-born Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman, according to a Friday statement from the Cornell family.
A life-size bronze statue of the ‘90s music icon is planned to render Cornell’s signature boots, dog tag and long hair. The statue is the Cornell family’s gift to “the tight-knit community that gave him his start,” his widow, Vicky Cornell, said in a statement.
Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Taylor Swift and Ian McKellen are among the A-listers who have signed on for a new film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s beloved musical “Cats.”
Deadline reported Friday that Working Title (“Four Weddings and a Funeral,” “Les Misérables” and “Mary Queen of Scots”) and Universal Pictures will produce the movie version of the fourth-longest running musical in Broadway history.
Academy Award-winning director Tom Hooper (“The King’s Speech”) is set to direct, according to Variety, and will start shooting in England in November. Lee Hall (“Billy Elliot”) will be adapting the screenplay of the musical, which Lloyd Webber based on T.S. Eliot’s children’s poems.
A slew of A-listers threw their masks in the ring to play “Batgirl” on Thursday when “Conan” held mock auditions for the standalone comic-book film.
Actress Kristen Schaal brought her baby, Hilary Swank brought her Oscar, comedian Tig Notaro brought her deadpan (and “rage”) and Nicole Byer brought her sexual fantasies about super-duo Batman and Robin.
The clip, which aired as part of host Conan O’Brien’s annual stint at San Diego Comic-Con International, also showcased the talents of Thomas Middleditch, Nick Offerman, Maria Bamford and two-time Oscar winner Jodie Foster, who had some choice words about Swank bringing her Oscar statue.
OK, Roseanne Barr, you made your point. But at this late date, does it even matter?
The “Roseanne” star posted a bizarre, profane video to YouTube late Thursday that seems to be a humorous explanation — or a 1,000% unhinged version, depending on your perspective — of what she meant in the tweet that sank her rebooted career back in May.
Do not expect a calm, rational apology. You won’t find it here.
With every passing day, the long-promised “Deadwood” movie looks less like a fantasy and more like reality.
In a new interview with The Times, actress Robin Weigert — who famously portrayed Calamity Jane in the HBO western — suggested that a “Deadwood” reunion is closer than ever.
“It's safe enough to say it's happening this fall," Weigert said. “There's a set being built and tax incentives to get it done. A lot of [actors] have signed on. There's a 90% chance it'll finally happen.”
There is a whole world of people who are storytellers and who can be storytellers. It doesn’t have to always remain in the white realm. That’s one of the things I know I represent.
Abramorama and Cinereach released on Thursday the official trailer for “Matangi/Maya/M.I.A.,” a documentary delving into the life and art of British musician M.I.A.
Winner of the World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award in January at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, the film explores unseen footage from throughout the life of Maya Arulpragasam — better known as M.I.A.
The rapper and raconteur immigrated to the U.K. at the age of 11 to escape Sri Lanka’s civil war and has never shied away from controversy. She has been a vocal activist on immigration and racism in Sri Lanka and beyond — and let’s not forget the time she flipped the bird while performing with Madonna at the Super Bowl.
San Diego Comic-Con 2018, the annual pop culture confab of comic book, superhero, cosplay and genre lovers, is officially underway in San Diego.
After sneak-peek festivities Wednesday, the multiday gathering kicked off Thursday morning at the city’s downtown convention center. The beloved event has evolved over the years from a geeky subculture exhibition into a mainstream Hollywood showcase by hosting a series of high-profile film and TV panels.
Though HBO and Marvel won’t be presenting in the hallowed Hall H this year, the casts of “The Walking Dead,” “Venom,” “Aquaman,” “Twin Peaks,” “The Good Place,” “Star Trek: Discovery” and a “Breaking Bad” reunion have shored up plenty of interest.
Bryan Cranston yelled “#MeToo” and “Time’s Up” to short-circuit a risque narrative that went awry during a Wednesday stop on “Conan.”
The “Breaking Bad” star, appearing with costars and showrunner Vince Gilligan during the TBS host’s Comic-Con-slated shows, got inappropriate when castmate Anna Gunn described her audition for the critically acclaimed AMC series, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.
Gunn, who played the long-suffering wife of Cranston’s teacher-turned-drug-kingpin Walter White, said she had about 15 minutes to rehearse for the part and that a “hand-pleasuring scene” with Cranston was among those chosen for her.