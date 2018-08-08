As if the holidays were short on fresh Nutcracker fare, Disney’s “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” aims to fill an apparent cinematic void.
The studio released the second trailer for the live-action film on Wednesday, further delving into the dark side of author E.T.A. Hoffmann’s traditional tale and offering a closer look at Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren and Morgan Freeman’s roles in the fantastical adaptation.
Last December’s teaser showed young Clara (Mackenzie Foy) following a golden thread into a mysterious parallel world replete with toy soldiers, whimsical castles and more period costumes than you could shake your fist at.
Carrie Underwood is expecting baby No. 2 with hubby Mike Fisher, and guessing by the pink balloons, pink background and pink jacket in her announcement, it very well might be a girl.
“You might be wondering, or asking, ‘Carrie, why is your tour starting in May?,’” the country singer said during a two-part Instagram video announcement Wednesday revealing her upcoming in-the-round tour and reminding people about her “Cry Pretty” album.
“Well ... yay! Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond," she said as the camera pulled back to reveal a pink "BABY" sign in balloons hanging above her.
Well, here’s the rare festival bill with some unexpected bookings.
Cardi B and Morrissey will headline the second annual Tropicália Music & Taco Festival, scheduled for Nov. 3 and 4 at the Queen Mary Events Park in Long Beach.
For Cardi B, whose “I Like It” is one of the summer’s biggest hits, the announcement comes just weeks after the rapper pulled out of an opening slot on Bruno Mars’ upcoming tour because she said she needed more time to recover from giving birth in July.
Angelina Jolie reportedly fired a shot across Brad Pitt's divorce-court bow Tuesday via a new attorney, demanding their split be finalized as soon as possible and accusing her estranged husband of not paying any "meaningful" child support for the past year and a half.
Pitt’s response? Well, a source supposedly close to the actor said it’s all a “publicity stunt.”
The two-page Los Angeles Superior Court filing by new Jolie attorney Samantha Bley DeJean, obtained by NBC News, claims that “[Pitt] has a duty to pay child support. As of present, [Pitt] has paid no meaningful child support since separation.” No definition of “meaningful” was provided, NBC said.
Kesha is celebrating the one-year anniversary of her latest album, “Rainbow,” with a new Apple Music documentary about its making.
Directed by Kesha, her brother Lagan Sebert and Kevin Hayden, “Rainbow — The Film” will go behind the scenes of the Grammy-nominated album, which signaled a reawakening for the pop star in light of her ongoing legal battles with producer Dr. Luke.
“When I wrote ‘Rainbow,’ I was in a very dark place. I was alone, and I was scared,” Kesha says in an exclusive clip from the film, which Rolling Stone premiered on Tuesday. (The teaser also includes commentary from Ben Folds, who co-produced the album’s title track.)
In a triumph for both the CW and LGBTQ inclusion, rising action star Ruby Rose has been cast as Batwoman in the network’s upcoming Arrowverse crossover.
Rose will debut as Kate Kane in December when storylines from the CW’s numerous DC shows — “The Flash,” “Arrow,” “Supergirl” and “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” — intersect for the annual hero team-up, the CW announced on Tuesday.
After that, the gender-fluid star will likely play Batwoman in the eponymous series being developed for the 2019-2020 TV season.
President Trump is on a “working vacation,” but there’s nowhere to hide from the disdain of late-night TV hosts everywhere.
A swathe of comedians let their shots fly on Monday night, after a Friday tweet saw Trump insulting NBA superstar and humanitarian LeBron James.
“Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon,” Trump tweeted. “He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike!” (He was referring to fellow basketball great Michael Jordan.)
Prepare to pledge allegiance to Claire Underwood.
Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning actress Robin Wright will be back as the president of the United States when “House of Cards” returns on Nov. 2 for its sixth and final season — just days ahead of the real 2018 midterm elections.
Netflix announced the political drama’s premiere date on Tuesday with key art depicting Wright’s President Underwood seated victoriously on the Lincoln Memorial chair.
