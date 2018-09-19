Good news for “Downton Abbey” fans. Focus Features will release the big-screen installment of the British television drama in North America on Sept. 20, 2019, the distributor announced on Wednesday.
Universal Pictures International will debut the film internationally a week earlier on Sept. 13, 2019.
The movie, set in Edwardian England at the turn of the 20th century, began filming last week and boasts much of the ITV show’s principal cast, including Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Harry Hadden-Paton, Robert James-Collier, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Lesley Nicol, Penelope Wilton and Oscar and Emmy winner Maggie Smith.
Glenn Weiss knows what makes good TV, and his Emmy Awards proposal on Monday definitely did just that.
The Oscars telecast director, who unexpectedly popped the question to girlfriend Jan Svendsen that night, stole the show with a tribute to his mom that led to a tear-jerking marriage proposal to his girlfriend.
Since then, the newly affianced pair have been doing the rounds and keeping TV viewers rapt with their romance.
Demi Lovato’s mother, Dianna De La Garza, found out about her daughter’s overdose from the news online before she got it firsthand. Then it was a rough couple of days waiting to find out if she was going to pull through completely.
"We just didn't know for two days if she was going to make it or not,” De La Garza said in an interview Wednesday with Newsmax.
Her phone started blowing up in June with notes from friends saying they were praying for Demi and for their family.
Veteran puppeteer Frank Oz was pulled into the brewing Bert and Ernie debate on Tuesday. And though he declared that the “Sesame Street” characters are not gay, he softened his stance on the perception of the puppets and what they mean to LGBTQ individuals.
The 74-year-old Oz, one of “Muppets” creator Jim Henson’s early collaborators and the voice of many of the characters (as well as Yoda from “Star Wars”), also said Tuesday that the roommates are not a gay couple, even though they have long been perceived as such.
Nor does it matter.
Has daytime TV been waiting for a moment like this?
Singer Kelly Clarkson is getting her own syndicated daytime talk show. Eyeing a fall 2019 launch, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” will be produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution.
The new talker helmed by the “American Idol” alum will feature a mix of celebrity guests, “remarkable” stories, and — hello — music. If that doesn’t make you catch your breath, Clarkson talked more about it during her appearance Tuesday on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, declaring that it’s “going to be a little different than anything that’s been on.”
All artists I've ever encountered, the one through-line is they just want to be heard.
It’s a question that’s been bandied about for decades: Are “Sesame Street” dynamic duo Bert and Ernie more than just roommates? Or are they instead engaged in a lifelong love affair?
A recent interview with Mark Saltzman, a playwright and former writer for “Sesame Street,” has finally offered some insight into the issue, even as Sesame Workshop feels otherwise.
Saltzman revealed to Queerty that even though Bert and Ernie were never officially gay, he was often inspired by his longtime relationship with film editor Arnold Glassman when writing the roommates’ dynamic.
Though Roseanne Barr doesn’t have a television home to call her own, she never seems to stray very far from TV.
Barr will appear on “Dr. Oz” Tuesday to discuss the fallout of her racist tweet about former President Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett, the subsequent cancellation of the “Roseanne” reboot and what’s next for the actress.
In a clip from the interview released by the talk show Tuesday morning, Barr remarks on where she plans to be when the “Roseanne” spinoff series, “The Conners,” which she has no part in, debuts next month.
Alec Baldwin had a few things to say Monday night at the Emmy Awards about his niece Hailey Baldwin and her beau Justin Bieber — but don’t expect clarity on the did-they-or-didn’t-they front.
“They went off and got married,” the “SNL” guest star told “Access” on the gold carpet, where he was hanging out with wife Hilaria Baldwin and apparently out of the loop that says the two kids did not exchange vows. “And I don't know what the deal is.”
Clearly. Along with the rest of us.
Carol Danvers has crash-landed — on a Blockbuster Video store — in the first trailer for Marvel’s “Captain Marvel.”
Touted by the comics-based studio as “one of the universe’s most powerful heroes,” Brie Larson’s embodiment of the electrifying heroine came to life on Tuesday, arriving on Earth, where she tries to make sense of her past.
“I keep having these memories,” Larson’s Carol says. “I see flashes. I think I have a life here. But I can’t tell if it’s real.”