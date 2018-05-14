Drake to tour with Migos, with four L.A. dates in October

I said yes y’all!!! He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #Mothersday gift and then he dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!!! 😩😩😂😂😂#sheisofficiallyoffthemarket and she is sooooooooooooo HAPPY!!!!!! #GODIS 💍💋💋💋

A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on May 14, 2018 at 5:29am PDT