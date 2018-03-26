Eagles of Death Metal's Jesse Hughes rails against 'pathetic' March for Our Lives protesters

Jesse Hughes of Eagles of Death Metal performs. (Joel Saget / AFP/Getty Images)

Few musicians understand the fear of armed attacks better than Jesse Hughes, who was performing with his band Eagles of Death Metal in Paris when terrorists stormed the Bataclan theater in 2015, killing 89 at the venue and a total of 130.

Not many musicians have been as outspoken against gun control either, and Hughes confirmed that reputation on Sunday when he verbally attacked protesters who marched in Saturday’s national March for Our Lives initiative.

Writing a caption alongside an unprintable comic he posted on Instagram, Hughes characterized the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., as “pathetic and disgusting” for what he claimed was “exploiting the death ... of our fellow students for a few Facebook likes and some media attention.”