Fergie explains the national anthem rendition that earned laughs: 'Honestly tried my best'

Fergie has explained her, um, unconventional performance of the national anthem that got the former Black Eyed Pea singer widely ridiculed after Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game.

Even some of the players and celebs in the audience couldn’t refrain from cracking up in the video above.

“I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA,” the “Fergalicious” singer said in a statement Monday.