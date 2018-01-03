'Fixer Upper's' Chip and Joanna Gaines expecting their fifth child

* Woman sued by Brett Ratner asks court to dismiss defamation case
|Nardine Saad
When the couple behind HGTV’s home renovation show “Fixer Upper” aren’t busy fixing up houses, they’re pretty busy making babies.
Reality stars Chip and Joanna Gaines are expecting their fifth child, according to an Instagram post from Chip on Tuesday showcasing his pregnant’s wife’s belly and a coordinating baby bump of his own.
“Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT)” the goofy contractor, 43, wrote.
Congratulations for the lovable pair started pouring in from their HGTV family, and hours later Joanna, 39, shared a video from an ultrasound.
“Chip swears he can already tell it’s a boy. Look at the little heartbeat!! #5,” she wrote.
The Waco, Texas-based couple have been renovating houses on the cable network since 2013, charming viewers with their sweet banter, love of shiplap and “demo day,” and modern farmhouse style. Their four children, numerous pets and life on a farm are also featured on the show.
“Fixer Upper" debuted in April 2014 and quickly became the jewel in HGTV's real-estate renovation crown. In September, the Gaines family announced that their current fifth season will be their last.
They’ve been busy with other endeavors, too: They converted dilapidated silos in downtown Waco into a food and decor marketplace called Magnolia Market and launched lifestyle collaborations Living Spaces and Target (the Target collab sparked a backlash because of the couple’s conservative Christian views).
Chip also published a book in October called “Capital Gaines: Smart Things I Learned Doing Stupid Stuff.”