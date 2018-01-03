'Fixer Upper's' Chip and Joanna Gaines expecting their fifth child

(HGTV)

When the couple behind HGTV’s home renovation show “Fixer Upper” aren’t busy fixing up houses, they’re pretty busy making babies. Reality stars Chip and Joanna Gaines are expecting their fifth child, according to an Instagram post from Chip on Tuesday showcasing his pregnant’s wife’s belly and a coordinating baby bump of his own. “Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT)” the goofy contractor, 43, wrote.

Congratulations for the lovable pair started pouring in from their HGTV family, and hours later Joanna, 39, shared a video from an ultrasound. “Chip swears he can already tell it’s a boy. Look at the little heartbeat!! #5,” she wrote.