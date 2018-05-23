Funny lady Julia Louis-Dreyfus to receive this year's Mark Twain Prize

May. 23, 2018, 10:15 a.m.
- Celebrity
Move over, Emmy. There’s a new accolade in town.
The Kennedy Center announced Wednesday that Julia Louis-Dreyfus will receive the 2018 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, just the latest feather in the 11-time Emmy winner’s cap.
"Like Mark Twain, Julia has enriched American culture with her iconic, unforgettable, and outright hilarious brand of humor,” Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter said in a statement.
May. 23, 2018, 9:12 a.m.
- TV
- Politics
- Celebrity
Amid declarations of “spygate” and witch hunts, President Trump came to the defense of Fox News personality Tomi Lahren after she was accosted at a Minneapolis bar over the weekend.
“Everybody is with Tomi Lahren, a truly outstanding and respected young woman!” he wrote Wednesday, shortly after Lahren discussed the incident on “Fox & Friends.”
The 25-year-old replied to the president with an American flag emoji.
May. 23, 2018, 8:21 a.m.
- TV
- Late-night
Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart are closer than ever, thanks to a charity fundraiser that landed the former “Daily Show” host under the current “Late Show” host’s desk Tuesday night.
The Omaze benefit campaign raised $451,000 for Next for Autism and gave winner Rachel Olmer the opportunity to hang out under Colbert’s desk for a “Late Show” episode. She also got to deliver a punch line and ask a guest — in this case, comedian and actor David Cross — a question.
But for one scene-stealing segment, Olmer was joined underneath Colbert’s desk by Stewart, who brought props, gags and all manner of chaos to the confined space and repeatedly interrupted a Colbert bit about the Obamas on Netflix.
May. 23, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
As a community, African Americans should put the passion, the energy, the emotions we feel now into protecting and nurturing our youth and repairing the flaws in society that enable their lives to be seen as so expendable.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: 'Fruitvale Station's' Ryan Coogler, the message maker
May. 22, 2018, 4:22 p.m.
- TV
Is this the end of the road for “UnReal”?
The Hollywood Reporter reported Tuesday that the upcoming fourth season of the reality-TV-skewering series will air first on Hulu rather than its original home, Lifetime. However, the news that really turned viewers’ heads was that the upcoming fourth season might be its last.
Thankfully, star Constance Zimmer was in the Los Angeles Times’ video studio on Tuesday to address those recent developments directly. Well, sort of.
May. 22, 2018, 11:17 a.m.
- Celebrity
For Britain’s newly designated Duke and Duchess of Sussex, business comes before pleasure.
A mere three days after marrying at Windsor Castle, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out for their first official post-wedding appearance on Tuesday to kick off Prince Charles’ 70th birthday celebrations in London.
The couple delayed their honeymoon to attend the engagement celebrating Harry’s dad’s birthday — six months before the Prince of Wales turns 70 in November.
May. 22, 2018, 10:22 a.m.
- Awards
History was made at Monday night’s Miss USA pageant as Sarah Rose Summers took home the title.
The 23-year-old from Omaha was the reigning Miss Nebraska USA, making this the first time the state has boasted the Miss USA title.
Hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey, the 2018 pageant featured its first all-female judges panel, including co-founder and CEO of IT Cosmetics Jamie Kern Lima, founder and CEO of EAG Sports Management Denise White, “Today” style contributor Lilliana Vazquez, Miss USA 2008 Crystle Stewart and Miss Washington USA 1998 Natasha Curry.
May. 22, 2018, 9:37 a.m.
- Movies
GLAAD’s annual study assessing inclusion in films of 2017 found an “alarming drop” in LGBTQ characters in last year’s major studio releases.
In response, the advocacy group is asking studios to have 20% of major studio releases include LGBTQ characters by 2021, with 50% of films including such characters by 2024.
The directive comes as GLAAD’s Studio Responsibility Index, which maps the quantity, quality and diversity of roles in films released by the seven major Hollywood studios, found that of the 109 releases last year, only 14 (12.8%) included LGBTQ characters — the lowest percentage since the organization began tracking in 2012.
May. 22, 2018, 9:01 a.m.
- TV
- Politics
- Late-night
Another day, another Twitter rant from President Trump.
Seth Meyers took “A Closer Look” at the president’s latest tweetstorm on Monday’s episode of “Late Night,” debunking Trump’s collusion conspiracy theory.
Meyers began by going over the six lengthy tweets sent by the president on Sunday, declaring that he will “hereby demand” an investigation into whether the FBI infiltrated his campaign.
May. 22, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
We're so, so, so afraid of rejection that we waste insane amounts of life making excuses for other people's actions or even our own.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Ginnifer Goodwin, of 'He's Just Not That Into You,' embracing rejection