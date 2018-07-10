Actor George Clooney was taken to the hospital in Sardinia and released after being involved in an accident while riding his motorcycle, hospital officials said.
The John Paul II hospital in Olbia said Clooney was released Tuesday. Local media that had gathered at the hospital said Clooney is believed to have left through a side exit.
Local daily La Nuova Sardegna said the 57-year-old Clooney had been headed to a film set on Tuesday when his motorbike was hit by a car. Private Mediaset, citing gossip magazine Chi, said the accident occurred near Costa Corallina, in the province of Olbia.
Johnny Depp’s year continues to progress in erratic fashion, with a new lawsuit surfacing Monday that accuses the actor of punching a location manager on the set of “City of Lies.”
Gregg “Rocky” Brooks, a location manager previously employed by “Private Practice,” “Medium” and “Blade,” was hired to work on the film about the police investigations into the murders of Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G., adapted from the novel “LAbyrinth” by Randall Sullivan and scheduled for release later this year.
According to court documents acquired by The Times, the incident between Depp and Brooks took place on April 13, 2017, and allegedly arose after Brooks advised Depp that they would have only one more shot, in order to abide by the city permit restricting filming to 11 p.m. inside the Barclay Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.
Gal Gadot stopped by to visit kids at a children’s hospital in the coolest way imaginable on Friday: She came as Wonder Woman.
The actress brought smiles to the children, doctors and nurses at Inova Children’s Hospital in Falls Church, Va. — including one baby girl in particular.
When Gadot walked into the hospital, she locked eyes with 7-month-old Karalyne Sahady, who was on an intravenous antibiotic drip, “Good Morning America” reported Monday.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z are heading to South Africa later this year to honor the 100th anniversary of the birth of Nelson Mandela and headline the Global Citizen Festival in his honor.
Joining the pop culture power couple at the December concert in Johannesburg are Chris Martin, Ed Sheeran, Usher, Eddie Vedder and Pharrell Williams as well as African artists including Wizkid, Cassper Nyovest and Femi Kuti.
“Nelson Mandela's life story is a testament to the power of the human spirit and one man's ability to change the world by standing up for what he believed in,” said Oprah Winfrey, who is scheduled to deliver the festival’s keynote speech, in a statement released Monday.
Just weeks before his death, rapper XXXTentacion signed a $10-million record deal with an independent music company to release his next record, the New York Times reported Sunday.
Empire, which has also produced albums for Tyga and Trevor Jackson, would have put out the Florida rapper’s third studio album.
XXXTentacion made it big a year ago with his album “17,” which spent four weeks at No. 6 on the chart. It wasn’t until after his June 18 death that the song “Sad!” from his second album, “?,” went from No. 52 to No. 1 on Billboard music charts.
Well, that was quick!
Just a day after comedian and general troublemaker Sacha Baron Cohen teased the existence of an upcoming television series, Showtime has confirmed the rumors.
“Who Is America?” marks Baron Cohen’s return to series television for the first time in more than a decade, after making his mark in Britain and the United States with “Da Ali G Show.”
Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, has removed her lip fillers.
On an Instagram post featuring the 20-year-old with friend and YouTube star Anastasia Karanikolaou, one fan commented that Jenner looked like “the old Kylie,” but added that she didn’t know why.
“It’s because I got rid of all my filler,” Jenner replied, tagging on a trio of emojis.
Actor and singer Tab Hunter, whose blond all-American good looks made him a matinee idol and poster boy for Eisenhower-era optimism, has died. He was 86.
“House of Cards” star Robin Wright has broken her silence about accusations levied at former costar Kevin Spacey in a new interview on “Today,” but her message could just as easily been delivered via a shady Mariah Carey gif.
“I didn’t know the man,” Wright declared, distancing herself from Spacey.
Before multiple allegations of sexual harassment and assault led to Spacey’s dismissal from the show last fall, the pair portrayed scheming political power players Frank and Claire Underwood for five seasons on the prestigious Netflix drama.