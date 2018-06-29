Greta Gerwig will be following up the critical and commercial success of “Lady Bird,” which saw her become only the fifth woman ever nominated for the best-director Oscar, with an adaptation of the beloved “Little Women.”
First reported by Variety on Friday, The Times confirmed that Gerwig will be taking on Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel about the lives of four sisters and their mother for Columbia Pictures.
A source close to the production also confirmed the impressive roster of actors circling the project, with Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet and Florence Pugh all in talks to join.
Donald Glover, Lena Waithe and Laverne Cox were all prominently positioned in the audience Thursday night for Janelle Monáe’s concert at the Greek Theatre — just three of the several thousand fans who made the adventurous R&B singer feel “heard,” “seen” and “celebrated,” as she put it in a moving speech toward the end of the show.
Yet Monáe herself was no less reassuring.
With the exception of Beyoncé at Coachella, I can’t remember the last time I saw a performance with as strong a sense of affirmation as this one. Every song Monáe sang — but especially those from her latest, the excellent “Dirty Computer” — seemed to honor the experience of someone in the crowd; everywhere you looked, people were basking in her recognition.
Singer and rapper Leesa A went viral this week after her new music video celebrated women driving in her home country of Saudi Arabia.
The song, whose title hasn’t been translated from the Arabic, celebrates the milestone that women may now legally drive in Saudi Arabia. (Up until Sunday, women could be driven around only by others.)
“I don't need anyone to take me... Driver’s license with me,” Leesa A sings, according to a translation by the BBC.
Joe Jackson’s grandchildren had nothing but love on social media for the domineering patriarch who shepherded the Jackson 5 and the careers of pop stars Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson.
Paris and Prince Jackson, the children of late king of pop Michael Jackson, paid tribute to the man they affectionately called “the Hawk” with photos and missives about their controversial grandfather after his death Wednesday at age 89.
Posting a picture of herself holding her grandfather’s hand, Paris said she witnessed a few of Jackson’s final moments.
In dropping “Scorpion” late Thursday, Drake finally confirmed the arrival of his long-rumored son — a boy who is referenced on several tracks on the double album.
In the song “Emotionless,” which samples Mariah Carey’s 1991 hit “Emotions,” the 31-year-old explains why he kept news of the child quiet.
He raps:
Michael Moore dropped by “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Thursday night to give a first look at his upcoming documentary centered around President Trump — and to reassure everyone he isn’t pulling any punches.
When Colbert inquired about whether Moore was “civil” during his attempt to infiltrate Mar-a-Lago, as shared in a clip brought by the director, Moore answered affirmatively. Sort of.
“I was as civil as any Eagle Scout, Catholic altar boy could be when confronted with the devil,” he said.
I'm not difficult. It's not in my vocabulary. Because of a few difficulties with myself, it caused me to retreat from my true self. After 'The Buddy Holly Story,' I went over the rainbow. I didn't know how to handle everything that came at me. It's different now. I've moved on into the light. It was just all a part of the journey of finding me.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Gary Busey, unfiltered
In an effort to appeal to a younger demographic, Amazon Studios is adding more young-adult content to its streaming services.
Announced Thursday, the studio has given the green light for three new pilots: “Panic,” based on Lauren Oliver’s book of the same title; “The Wilds,” written by Sarah Streicher (“Daredevil”); and “College,” from writer and director Marja-Lewis Ryan (“6 Balloons”).
“Panic” follows 47 graduating seniors from a rural town who compete in a dangerous and illegal game where there the stakes are high and there’s only one winner.
Glenda Jackson’s Broadway reign has been extended through 2019.
After winning a Tony Award this year for her performance in “Three Tall Women,” the acclaimed actress is reprising the role of King Lear in a new staging of the Shakespeare classic launching next year, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
No stranger to the role, Jackson wore the crown, at 80, for an Old Vic production of “King Lear” in 2016.
Talent agency CAA announced on Thursday the creation of a searchable database of more than 800 television writers of color. The Amplify Database, which aims to help industry leaders find diverse voices to staff their shows, was unveiled during the agency’s second annual Amplify summit in Ojai.
“We initially conceived the Amplify Database as a resource for our clients and buyers to help them make the most informed and inclusive decisions when addressing the needs of their shows,” said Christy Haubegger, the agency’s head of multicultural business development, in a statement.
“With the marketplace appetite for diverse voices at an all-time high, we saw the larger potential value in this resource and decided to maximize its impact by sharing it with the entertainment industry,” she added.