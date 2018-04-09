Han Solo gets plenty of sage advice in new 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' trailer

Apr. 9, 2018, 9:24 a.m.
- Movies
Awestruck Han Solo and Chewbacca lay eyes on the Millennium Falcon for the first time in the action-packed trailer for “Solo: A Star Wars Story” that landed Sunday night.
“I’ve got a really good feeling about this,” the exuberant Han (Alden Ehrenreich) proclaims in the cockpit, reversing the beloved scoundrel’s signature catchphrase.
The teaser for the latest prequel shows the ace pilot enlisting for his first job — not to mention lifestyle — as an intergalactic smuggler.
Apr. 9, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
You always worry about your children. But particularly you worry about your children if you have to leave them and they are not in a secure place in their life. You see your clock running out and you think, ‘What can I do before I go to maximize his chances for happiness and success?’
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Cynthia Nixon discusses her haunting role in 'James White'
Apr. 8, 2018, 12:57 p.m.
- Movies
Disney's "Black Panther" is now the third-highest-grossing movie ever at the U.S. box office, overtaking “Titanic.”
“Black Panther” continued to post strong numbers this weekend, adding $8.4 million in its eighth weekend in theaters for a cumulative domestic total of $665.3 million, according to figures from measurement firm ComScore. That was enough to pass "Titanic," which finished its domestic run with $659.4 million (not adjusted for inflation).
Only “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” ($936.7 million) and “Avatar” ($760.5 million) have grossed more domestically.
Apr. 8, 2018, 12:26 p.m.
- TV
- Politics
- Late-night
- Celebrity
Jimmy Kimmel called for a cease-fire in his feud with Fox News host Sean Hannity.
The ABC late-night host said he’d had fun with their back and forth, but perhaps the tweets had gone too far. Kimmel apologized for the joke he made lampooning Melania Trump's accent.
"Even in 2018, the vile attacks against my wife and wishes for death on my infant son are shocking and I encourage those who made them to give their words and actions thought," Kimmel wrote in a statement released on social media. "I, too, will give my words more thought and recognize my role in inciting their hatefulness."
Apr. 8, 2018, 8:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
I hear from older people that, with experience, you feel that things that used to burden you in your 20s don’t anymore. It’s a bit easier to figure things out and not let it abuse you ... I can’t wait to get to that point where I can say, ‘Yeah. It happened. That’s life.’
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Looking to Make All the Wright Moves
Apr. 7, 2018, 2:00 p.m.
- TV
Anthology maestro Ryan Murphy has shared several details about the forthcoming season of “American Horror Story.”
The FX show, whose next installment will be called “American Horror Story: Radioactive,” begins shooting its eighth season in mid-June, and the new iteration takes place “18 months from today,” Murphy revealed Friday during an event in Los Angeles (via Deadline and Variety).
The co-creator and executive producer also confirmed that “Dynasty” veteran Joan Collins will be joining the cast, which includes Murphy staples such as Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Cheyenne Jackson, Billy Eichner, Adina Porter and Leslie Grossman. Several of the actors joined him on the Friday panel.
Apr. 7, 2018, 1:15 p.m.
Drake dropped his latest single, “Nice for What,” on Friday, and its corresponding music video features a star-studded roster of women doing all manner of girl-boss things and even samples Lauryn Hill’s 1998 hit, “Ex-Factor.”
“That's a real one, in your reflection / Without a follow, without a mention / You really pipin' up on these … / You gotta be nice, for what to these ...” he raps.
Watch the video here, but fair warning that it contains adult language.
Apr. 7, 2018, 12:00 p.m.
- Birthdays
I am a student. For me the greatest pleasure in life is learning. And it doesn’t have a kickback. If you eat too much you get fat, if you drink too much you get sick. Learning is just pleasure. You don’t get in trouble for it and you don’t get sick.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Francis Ford Coppola brings experimental 'Live Cinema' workshop to UCLA
Apr. 7, 2018, 11:28 a.m.
- TV
- Politics
- Late-night
- Celebrity
Fox News’ Sean Hannity continued his attack on late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on Friday, devoting his prime time segment to “how out of touch with reality” he believes Hollywood’s “liberal elites” are.
And ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host was his main punching bag.
“I am going after Jimmy Kimmel. Tonight, we're going to pound him with his own words,” Hannity proclaimed.
Apr. 6, 2018, 1:00 p.m.
- Celebrity
Kate Hudson is expecting her third child, the actress announced on Friday via Instagram.
The traditional “popping of oversized balloons filled with confetti coordinated with the stereotypical color affiliated with the assumed gender of the unborn baby” video revealed that Hudson and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa are having a daughter.
“Surprise!!!” Hudson captioned the post. “If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick!”