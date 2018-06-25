Heather Locklear has been arrested again and booked on two counts of misdemeanor battery on a police officer and emergency responder, authorities said.
The “Melrose Place” alum was taken into custody just before midnight Sunday at her Thousand Oaks home, according to Capt. Mike Beckett of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.
“Her issues last night appeared to be alcohol-related,” Beckett told The Times on Monday.
Jimmy Fallon is taking the high road, rather than engaging with President Trump in a Twitter war of words.
After a busy week during which the administration’s border policy of separating children from their parents sparked intense public outcry, the president was able to find time Sunday night to engage in name-calling online.
The president called out the “Tonight Show” host for a recent interview in the Hollywood Reporter where Fallon restated that he never intended to “normalize” Trump during the notorious hair-ruffling interview of 2016.
Vinnie Paul, the drummer and a founding member of heavy metal band Pantera, died Friday at age 54.
"Vincent Paul Abbott aka Vinnie Paul has passed away," the band announced on Facebook. "Paul is best known for his work as the drummer in the bands Pantera and Hellyeah. No further details are available at this time. The family requests you please respect their privacy during this time."
The son of country songwriter and producer Jerry Abbot, Paul formed Pantera with his brother, guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott, in the early 1980s. After Pantera, Paul played drums in Hellyeah.
Once you decide to pursue the craft and business of being an actor, you assume a certain amount of unemployment. You have to know how to live when you’re not working. It’s easy to feel like nothing when you’re not.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Staying in Character
Johnny Depp spent more money a month on wine than previously reported. He also spent more money shooting Hunter S. Thompson’s ashes into space than was reported. Oh, and he spent more on houses than any person in their right mind.
He spent so much money he barely has any money left, and over the years he’s had about $650 million to spend.
It’s enough to give a reader a hangover — and we haven’t even talked yet about his use of booze and drugs.
Joe Jackson, patriarch of the Jackson family, has terminal cancer and has been hospitalized, several outlets reported Friday morning.
The 89-year-old father of Michael Jackson has pancreatic cancer that took a turn for the worse this week, the Daily Mail reported. Family members, including wife Katherine Jackson, finally saw him earlier this week after first being denied access by handlers, the paper said.
“We were not being told where he was and couldn’t get the full picture. Even from the doctor. My mother was worried sick,” Jermaine Jackson told the Mail earlier this week.
If you didn’t see a Beatle while you were in England, did you actually go?
James Cordon kicked off his final “Late Late Show” in London with a 23-minute edition of Carpool Karaoke featuring Paul McCartney.
Sir Paul drove around Liverpool with the starstruck host, reminiscing about the Beatles, and they even ended up in McCartney’s childhood home; turns out the best acoustics were in the bathroom.
New mom Eva Longoria advocated to keep families together on Thursday as she introduced fans to her newborn boy, Santiago.
“Hello world! I introduce to you Santiago Enrique Bastón,” the “Desperate Housewives” alum wrote, sharing a hospital image of herself and her child with husband José Bastón.
The producer-director initially shared the image with Hola! magazine on Tuesday, and on Thursday, she announced their boy’s name on Instagram.
You can’t listen to what somebody tells you: ‘You’re not all this, and you’re not all that.’ I love it when somebody tells me that. I just sit there thinking, ‘You know what, darling? Watch me soar. Then sit back and eat my dust.’ And maybe, just maybe, they’ll say, ‘Hey, I was wrong about that dame.’”
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Cyndi Lauper struts onto Broadway with 'Kinky Boots'
Demi Lovato is back with new music, but her surprise single has left some fans concerned.
On Thursday morning, the pop star shared “Sober” on her social media accounts with the accompanying message “My Truth.”
The lyric video for the haunting ballad begins with imagery of a morning-after hangover and a montage of video and photos from Lovato’s past before giving away to the meat of the song.