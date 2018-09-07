Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, who have been synonymous with “Project Runway” for more than a decade, are leaving the show and moving to Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Studios announced Friday.
The new offering will be a fashion reality show that includes a “shoppable experience for viewers,” Amazon said. Other than that, few details were provided.
“[W]e believe their next iteration in this space will find an even larger audience on our global Prime Video runway,” Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke said in a statement. The show, as yet unnamed, will roll out to 200 countries.
The best “Tonight Show” bits are short and sweet, and a Thursday night gag with Paul McCartney was no exception.
The set-up was simple: Host Jimmy Fallon and music legend McCartney would surprise unsuspecting people on a 30 Rock elevator.
Fallon and McCartney pulled out all the stops, with fancy robes and pipes, an impromptu duet and simple fake-outs. They shocked dozens of fans, many of whom reacted with a very Beatlemania chest clutch and squeal.
I've never been married because I'm not good at relationships. Whoever I'm with is always going to be second to what I love — which is songwriting.
After defending his decision to cast a registered sex offender in "The Predator," director Shane Black has released a public apology for letting down those he did not give "a voice in the decision."
On Thursday, The Times published a story reporting that 20th Century Fox recently deleted a scene from the upcoming sci-fi thriller that featured Steven Wilder Striegel, Black's friend of 14 years. The studio decided to excise the scene from "The Predator" after actress Olivia Munn, one of the film's stars, learned that in 2010, Striegel pleaded guilty to allegations that he tried to lure a 14-year-old girl into a sexual relationship online.
After reading the story, Black said Thursday afternoon, "it has sadly become clear to me that I was misled by a friend I really wanted to believe was telling me the truth when he described the circumstances of his conviction."
HBO has renewed its Sunday-night comedies “Ballers” and “Insecure” less than a month after their latest seasons debuted.
The Dwayne Johnson-starring “Ballers,” about the fast-paced world of pro football and the business dealings behind it, will return for a fifth season, the premium cable network announced on Thursday.
The show, a dramatic comedy with a sports foundation, relocated to Los Angeles this season and continued to draw plot lines and tension from the real-life narratives of the NFL.
Facing a backlash over its recent announcement of a new category for “best popular film,” the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Thursday that it will not include the new award in the upcoming Oscars telecast and will “seek additional input” on how — or whether — to move forward with it.
“There has been a wide range of reactions to the introduction of a new award, and we recognize the need for further discussion with our members,” academy CEO Dawn Hudson said in a statement. “We have made changes to the Oscars over the years — including this year — and we will continue to evolve while also respecting the incredible legacy of the last 90 years.”
The decision comes less than a month after the academy’s board of governors announced the new category, a move that caught the film industry by surprise and was criticized by many as an act of pandering in search of ratings that would water down the significance of the awards as a whole.
Late-night TV hosts on Wednesday were at times giddy and fearful over the literary double whammy targeting President Trump this week.
The first blow came by way of Bob Woodward, the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist whose forthcoming book, “Fear,” highlights the chaos in the Trump administration. And the second came from Wednesday’s resistance op-ed in the New York Times penned by an anonymous senior White House staffer.
(Did we mention that some foreboding lightning also struck above the White House on Tuesday? Because a few of the hosts sure did.)
The Music Center will fete Joni Mitchell with not one, but two star-studded concerts in Los Angeles in November, timed to honor the iconic singer-songwriter’s 75th birthday.
The performing arts center has announced plans for Joni 75: A Birthday Celebration Live at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Nov. 6-7, featuring Emmylou Harris, Norah Jones, Glen Hansard, Chaka Khan, Diana Krall, Kris Kristofferson, Los Lobos, Graham Nash, Seal and Rufus Wainwright.
They’ll be performing songs from Mitchell’s deep catalog, and drummer Brian Blade and pianist-composer Jon Cowherd will serve as co-musical directors.
Dolores O’Riordan, lead singer for the Irish rock band the Cranberries, drowned accidentally in a hotel bathtub in January after drinking a large quantity of alcohol, according to reports out of London on Thursday.
Her blood alcohol content was more than four times the legal amount for driving, according to toxicology tests, and five empty miniature bottles of booze and an empty Champagne bottle were found, according to an inquest done by the Westminster Coroner’s Court, the BBC reported.
“There’s no evidence that this was anything other than an accident,” coroner Shirley Radcliffe told the Associated Press.
Get ready for new blasts of the Care Bear Stare.
Boomerang announced Thursday that “Care Bears: Unlock the Magic,” a new animated series featuring the familiar cuddly, color-coded bears, is headed for its subscription streaming service.
In “Unlock the Magic,” the Care Bears will hit the road and explore the areas around their home, Care-a-lot, called the Silver Lining. Their new adventures means encountering new creatures as well as landing in situations that require them to use their powers in new ways.