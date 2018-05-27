Hip-hop group Brockhampton ousts member over sexual misconduct allegations

Alden Ehrenreich is Han Solo, and Joonas Suotamo is under all that fur as Chewbacca in "Solo: A Star Wars Story." (Jonathan Olley /Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Despite debuting in first place at the box office, Disney's "Solo: A Star Wars Story" is coming in well under expectations with just $83.3 million through Sunday, a disappointing haul for the usually sure-footed blockbuster franchise.

The second "Star Wars" movie to hit theaters in six months — the shortest window ever between two films in the long-running intergalactic saga — "Solo" was originally expected to gross between $140 million and $150 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, according to analysts. Now, the film is expected to gross $101 million through Monday, according to figures from measurement firm ComScore.