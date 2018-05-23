(Don Bartletti / Los Angeles Times)

Screen and stage star Ian McKellen has taken aim at Hollywood’s inclusion problems, asserting that “half of Hollywood is gay” but you’d never know it based on the dearth of LGBTQ projects being produced.

The 78-year-old actor, who’s the subject of the new documentary “McKellen: Playing the Part,” railed against the industry when recently asked by Time Out London what he thought of so few gay characters appearing in blockbusters. He took particular issue with the controversy around Jude Law’s Professor Dumbledore not being “explicitly gay” in the upcoming “Fantastic Beasts” film.

“That’s a pity. Well, nobody looks to Hollywood for social commentary, do they?” quipped the actor, who was approached for the wizard’s role in the previous “Harry Potter” films. Then he tore into the industry.