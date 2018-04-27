In Prince Louis' name, there's a dash of tragic history

Apr. 27, 2018, 11:35 a.m.
- Celebrity
The new son of Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is named Louis Arthur Charles, more formally referred to as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge, a moniker whose history weighs more than the baby.
“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles,” Kensington Palace announced Friday.
While no official breakdown behind Prince Louis’ name was given, among other things it appears to acknowledge Lord Mountbatten, born Prince Louis of Battenburg in 1900. A beloved mentor of Prince Charles, he was assassinated in 1979 by the Irish Republican Army.
Apr. 27, 2018, 9:30 a.m.
- Birthdays
Actors, our makeup, is naturally a bit more ‘Love me, love me, what can I do to get you to love me?’ and I think stand-ups have a natural makeup that is a bit more ‘… you for not loving me.’
Apr. 27, 2018, 8:50 a.m.
- Music
ABBA’s back, with two new songs for the first time since — well, since forever.
“We all four felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and go into the recording studio” after working on a virtual tour together in 2016 and ’17, the band members said in a note on their website Friday.
“So we did. And it was like time had stood still and that we had one been away on a short holiday. An extremely joyful experience!”
Apr. 27, 2018, 8:43 a.m.
- TV
- Late-night
In the midst of an administration that seems determined to make all news “weird news,” this week appears to have taken things to an entirely new level.
Seth Meyers dedicated Thursday night’s “A Closer Look” segment to exploring Trump’s turn of events, from the president’s Kanye West bromance to his “Fox & Friends” phone interview.
“It’s genuinely disorienting how many crazy things are happening right now,” Meyers said. “Just yesterday, President Trump tweeted a thank you to Kanye West after Kanye tweeted that he and Trump ‘are both dragon energy.’
Apr. 26, 2018, 11:21 a.m.
- Celebrity
When it comes to picking a best man, Prince Harry is returning a favor: He hit up his big brother.
“Prince Harry has asked his brother The Duke of Cambridge to be his Best Man at his wedding to Ms. Meghan Markle,” Kensington Palace tweeted Thursday.
Prince William, of course, chose Harry to do the job when he and then-Kate Middleton said their vows at Westminster Abbey. For little bro’s wedding, set for May 19, the venue will be the more intimate St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, which holds about 800 people.
Apr. 26, 2018, 11:13 a.m.
- TV
- Awards
Michael Che and Colin Jost are throwing off the limitations of Saturday night and taking their talents to Monday.
The “Weekend Update” anchors and Emmy-nominated co-head writers of “Saturday Night Live” have been named co-hosts of the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards.
“NBC is thrilled to be the home of this year’s Emmy Awards and with Colin and Michael in the driver’s seat as hosts, along with surprise appearances by other cast members of ‘Saturday Night Live,’ I think we are in for one of the funniest awards shows in a long time,” Robert Greenblatt, chairman of NBC Entertainment, said in a statement Thursday.
Apr. 26, 2018, 10:36 a.m.
- Music
Janelle Monáe, the chameleonic R&B star who’s also a rising star in Hollywood after her roles in “Moonlight” and “Hidden Figures,” has exchanged her android status for pansexuality.
“Being a queer black woman in America, someone who has been in relationships with both men and women,” Monáe told Rolling Stone, she first identified as bisexual. But that it all changed when she learned about pansexuality.
Now, she said, she’s free.
Apr. 26, 2018, 10:15 a.m.
- Music
The family of Avicii has released a new statement regarding the world-famous deejay’s death at age 28.
The Swedish EDM superstar, whose birth name was Tim Bergling, was found dead last week in Muscat, Oman. Details surrounding his death have not been revealed, though Oman officials have ruled out foul play.
Released Thursday, the family’s latest statement doesn’t specify the circumstances of Avicii’s death, although some language suggests that the Grammy winner may have committed suicide.
Apr. 26, 2018, 9:33 a.m.
- TV
- Politics
- Late-night
- Celebrity
Say what you will about Donald Trump’s presidency, it sure makes for interesting times.
After Kanye West spent most of Wednesday tweeting his thoughts about, well, everything, late-night TV had plenty of punch lines ready to go.
Of particular note was the rapper’s vociferous support of the president, which Trump then, unsurprisingly, ate up.
Apr. 26, 2018, 9:30 a.m.
- Birthdays
I think that life is a journey, and until your 30s you are learning from your mistakes.
