James Comey interview boosts ABC's Sunday ratings, but doesn't win the night

Apr. 16, 2018, 10:16 a.m.
- TV
FBI director James Comey was no match for country music on Sunday evening — ABC saw strong ratings with the airing of Comey’s revelatory interview but didn’t win the night, according to data from Nielsen.
Comey’s interview on a special edition of “20/20” scored 9.8 million viewers, finishing behind the second hour (10 p.m.) of the Academy of Country Music Awards on CBS. The ceremony drew 11.5 million viewers.
Anchor George Stephanopoulos’ highly touted sit-down with the deposed FBI director — during which Comey called President Trump a habitual liar, likened him to a mob boss and said he thinks it’s possible that Trump is compromised by Russian intelligence — came in well under the 22 million who watched adult film star Stormy Daniels’ “60 Minutes” interview on March 25.
Apr. 16, 2018, 9:24 a.m.
- Late-night
John Oliver is the superfan who placed the now-notorious high bid on Russell Crowe’s “Cinderella Man” jockstrap.
He also bought a bunch of other “pointless Russell Crowe memorabilia” from the actor’s bizarre “Art of Divorce” auction a few weeks ago — and he’s offering it to a Blockbuster Video store.
In the final segment of Sunday’s “Last Week Tonight,” after talking about President Trump, corporate taxes and MSNBC host Ari Melber’s penchant for hip-hop lyrics, Oliver turned his attention to that store, one of Alaska’s most endangered resources.
Apr. 16, 2018, 9:02 a.m.
- Celebrity
“Fuller House” star John Stamos and wife Caitin McHugh have welcomed a baby son.
“From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and my son,” said the actor, 54, on social media, where he posted a photo of the newborn late Sunday night.
The little boy is named Billy, Stamos said, “after my father.” He included the hashtags #NotJustanUncleAnymore and #Overjoyed.
Apr. 16, 2018, 8:09 a.m.
- Celebrity
Marvel comics icon Stan Lee has filed a lawsuit against former manager Jerardo Olivarez, alleging fraud, financial abuse of an elder, conversion and misappropriation of his name and likeness.
In a complaint filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday, Olivarez is accused of being one of many “unscrupulous businessmen, sycophants and opportunists” who sought to take advantage of Lee following the July death of his wife, Joan.
The lawsuit alleges that Olivarez — a former business associate of Lee’s daughter Joan “J.C.” Lee — manipulated Lee into ousting his “banker of 26 years” and his longtime lawyer, signing power of attorney over to Olivarez, loaning $300,000 to a fake nonprofit and buying an $850,000 West Hollywood condo. Olivarez is also accused in the lawsuit of taking nearly $1.4 million from Lee’s accounts “through a series of complicated wire-transfers all initiated” by him and orchestrating a scheme to steal Lee’s blood for use as a “merchandising item.”
Apr. 16, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
Executives are insane in this business, and actors are insane, because we are all held responsible for things we really have no power over. Once you step back from it, then you can kind of enjoy the craziness.
Apr. 15, 2018, 8:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
I’m a person who likes and wants to live in the moment. It comes easy to me — probably because of my ADD. I can’t focus on too many things at one time.
Apr. 14, 2018, 8:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
As long as you keep singing, your voice gets better as you get older. But if you quit, you won't be able to sing. I've heard people walk on stage as they've gotten older and they couldn't sing their way out of a paper bag. I don't want to be one of them.
Apr. 13, 2018, 3:28 p.m.
- TV
“The Simpsons” executive producer Al Jean took to Twitter Friday to engage with fans about the recent Apu controversy.
“I truly appreciate all responses pro and con,” Jean said in a tweet. “Will continue to try to find an answer that is popular & more important right.”
Jean was referring to the backlash against a recent episode that seemingly dismissed the criticism about “The Simpsons’” portrayal of character Apu Nahasapeemapetilon instead of actually engaging with it.
Apr. 13, 2018, 1:27 p.m.
- Music
Huey Lewis & the News has canceled its shows for the rest of 2018 so Lewis can deal with a hearing problem.
“The doctors believe I have Meniere's disease and have agreed that I can't perform until I improve,” the 67-year-old singer said in a note tweeted out Friday. “Therefore the only prudent thing to do is cancel all future shows.”
The nearly full hearing loss happened 2 1/2 months ago, “The Power of Love” singer said, before a show in Dallas. He said he’s since been to a number of hospitals seeking care.
Apr. 13, 2018, 10:51 a.m.
- Politics
- Late-night
Late-night hosts came knocking Thursday following reports of a Trump World Tower doorman’s involvement in a “catch-and-kill” scheme to protect President Trump.
The National Enquirer's parent company, led by Trump's close friend David Pecker, reportedly paid the Manhattan doorman $30,000 for a story about a rumored affair Trump allegedly had with a housekeeper that produced a child— then buried the story. Naturally, the hosts gleefully rehashed it for laughs.
“The National Enquirer paid $30,000 to a former doorman to suppress his story about a possible illegitimate child President Trump may have fathered. Even crazier, this is the doorman,” Seth Meyers quipped on “Late Night,” showing a picture of a heavily pregnant doorman.