(Cleopatra Records)

It’s a glorious day for musical futurists who never imagined a second William Shatner and Henry Rollins collaboration would occur in their lifetimes — a moment further enhanced by the news that the two have reconvened in service of a Christmas song.

Shatner, never one to shy away from an opportunity to confuse, has announced the arrival of his first holiday album, “Shatner Claus,” with a raucous rendition of “Jingle Bells.” The album arrives Oct. 26.

Typically ridiculous, the version features Shatner working through adapted verses and Rollins moving through the chorus. Rollins does his part with the same gym-shorted energy he employed while belting out his old band Black Flag’s “My War” — except he’s celebrating a one-horse open sleigh instead of annihilation.