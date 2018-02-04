Janet Jackson on rumored Super Bowl cameo with Justin Timberlake: 'I will not'

After stints as a gangsta, a rasta, a Martha Stewart cooking show co-host and youth football mogul, now Snoop Dogg is heading to church for his new album.

The Long Beach rap legend has spilled some details about his upcoming gospel-themed LP, “Bible of Love,” which he described on Beats 1 as a sound that’s “always been on my heart. I just never got around to it because I always be doing gangsta business or doing this or doing that.”