Janet Jackson scores Billboard Icon award; will give first televised performance in nine years

May. 7, 2018, 10:03 a.m.
- Music
- Awards
- Celebrity
People of the world unite! Janet Jackson is ready to tear up your TV screens with her first televised performance in nine years.
Jackson will receive the Icon award at this year’s Billboard Music Awards ceremony, NBC and Dick Clark Productions announced Monday.
The performer is no stranger to the Billboard charts, with more than 300 weeks spent at No. 1 throughout her extensive career. She’s also one of only four artists to have earned No. 1 albums in the 1980s, 1990s, 2000s and 2010s, with only Bruce Springsteen, Barbra Streisand and U2 matching her prowess.
May. 7, 2018, 8:11 a.m.
- Celebrity
Is there a doctor in the house?
As one lucky audience member learned Saturday, whenever Ken Jeong is performing, the answer is yes.
Jeong, an actor whose comedy has been featured in “The Hangover,” “Community” and the sitcom “Dr. Ken,” stopped his stand-up routine mid-set over the weekend when a woman in the audience began having a seizure.
May. 6, 2018, 4:00 p.m.
- Birthdays
I don't see enough of [the girl like me] on television and in movies. I think there is something interesting in being a different person in terms of race, body image, age and thought process.
May. 6, 2018, 12:44 p.m.
- Celebrity
Following allegations of sexual misconduct and misogyny, author Junot Díaz has withdrawn from a writers festival in Australia.
The Sydney Writers’ Festival on Saturday issued a statement announcing that the author would be pulling out of his remaining scheduled appearances at the event:
“In his recent New Yorker essay, Mr. Díaz wrote, ‘Eventually the past finds you,’” read the statement. “As for so many in positions of power, the moment to reckon with the consequences of past behavior has arrived.”
May. 6, 2018, 12:06 p.m.
- Music
Los Angeles’ annual FYF Festival, whose headliners this year were to include Janet Jackson, has been canceled, promoter Goldenvoice announced Sunday on Twitter.
According to Billboard, the cancellation is due to poor ticket sales. Festival founder Sean Carlson, however, was accused of sexual assault in November. Several women told The Times and Spin that they had been abused or assaulted by Carlson, who wrote on Facebook that he had "behaved inappropriately toward women."
Goldenvoice parted ways with Carlson shortly after the allegations surfaced. AEG and Goldenvoice purchased Carlson’s stake in the festival.
May. 5, 2018, 8:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
I think — and I imagine Superman would also think — the greatest quality of people and humankind is their capacity to love regardless of hardship or difficulties or personal trials.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Henry Cavill on the secrets of Superman's return in 'Justice League'
May. 4, 2018, 4:03 p.m.
- Movies
Just how was one of the galaxy’s favorite piloting partnerships born?
“Solo: A Star Wars Story” celebrated “May the Fourth,” a.k.a. Star Wars day, by releasing a new clip showing the moment Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) first takes his seat next to Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon.
The scene starts with Qi’Ra (Emilia Clarke) sitting next to Han as they try to maneuver the speedy starship through debris while being chased by other attacking ships. When Han asks for some auxiliary power to be diverted to the rear deflector shield, the nearby Wookiee not only makes sense of the request but steps in to complete the complicated task with ease.
May. 4, 2018, 3:03 p.m.
- Celebrity
Olivia de Havilland’s lawsuit against FX is not quite gone yet.
On Friday, De Havilland’s attorneys filed a petition with the California Supreme Court to review an appellate court’s recent decision to toss out her case against FX over her portrayal in the miniseries “Feud: Bette and Joan.”
"Whether a person portrayed in one of these expressive works is a world-renowned film star — 'a living legend' — or a person no one knows, she or he does not own history,” wrote the appellate panel in its March decision. “Nor does she or he have the legal right to control, dictate, approve, disapprove, or veto the creator's portrayal of actual people."
May. 4, 2018, 10:17 a.m.
Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel had fun in their monologues Thursday night with what Kimmel called “a new episode of America’s most popular daytime soap, ‘What the Hell is Happening in Washington.’ ”
The big news: a trip to Fox News by Rudy Giuliani, just retained as one of President Trump’s attorneys, to talk about how Trump actually did repay attorney Michael Cohen for the $130,000 in hush money that went to porn star Stormy Daniels.
The president “funneled” the money through Cohen’s law firm, thereby repaying Cohen for his payout to Daniels, Giuliani said on Sean Hannity’s show.
May. 4, 2018, 10:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
My whole 'SNL' experience was about pulling it all off in the moment you're doing it. Theater was the antidote to that.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Ana Gasteyer sings, all kidding aside