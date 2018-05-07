Janet Jackson scores Billboard Icon award; will give first televised performance in nine years

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” celebrated “May the Fourth,” a.k.a. Star Wars day, by releasing a new clip showing the moment Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) first takes his seat next to Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon.

The scene starts with Qi’Ra (Emilia Clarke) sitting next to Han as they try to maneuver the speedy starship through debris while being chased by other attacking ships. When Han asks for some auxiliary power to be diverted to the rear deflector shield, the nearby Wookiee not only makes sense of the request but steps in to complete the complicated task with ease.