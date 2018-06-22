Joe Jackson, patriarch of the Jackson family, has terminal cancer and has been hospitalized, several outlets reported Friday morning.
The 89-year-old father of Michael Jackson has pancreatic cancer that took a turn for the worse this week, the Daily Mail reported. Family members, including wife Katherine Jackson, finally saw him earlier this week after first being denied access by handlers, the paper said.
“We were not being told where he was and couldn’t get the full picture. Even from the doctor. My mother was worried sick,” Jermaine Jackson told the Mail earlier this week.
If you didn’t see a Beatle while you were in England, did you actually go?
James Cordon kicked off his final “Late Late Show” in London with a 23-minute edition of Carpool Karaoke featuring Paul McCartney.
Sir Paul drove around Liverpool with the starstruck host, reminiscing about the Beatles, and they even ended up in McCartney’s childhood home; turns out the best acoustics were in the bathroom.
New mom Eva Longoria advocated to keep families together on Thursday as she introduced fans to her newborn boy, Santiago.
“Hello world! I introduce to you Santiago Enrique Bastón,” the “Desperate Housewives” alum wrote, sharing a hospital image of herself and her child with husband José Bastón.
The producer-director initially shared the image with Hola! magazine on Tuesday, and on Thursday, she announced their boy’s name on Instagram.
You can’t listen to what somebody tells you: ‘You’re not all this, and you’re not all that.’ I love it when somebody tells me that. I just sit there thinking, ‘You know what, darling? Watch me soar. Then sit back and eat my dust.’ And maybe, just maybe, they’ll say, ‘Hey, I was wrong about that dame.’”
Demi Lovato is back with new music, but her surprise single has left some fans concerned.
On Thursday morning, the pop star shared “Sober” on her social media accounts with the accompanying message “My Truth.”
The lyric video for the haunting ballad begins with imagery of a morning-after hangover and a montage of video and photos from Lovato’s past before giving away to the meat of the song.
Someone will have to break the news to “Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds that his wife, Blake Lively, might run off with her “A Simple Favor” costar Anna Kendrick.
Lively posted on Instagram on Wednesday that Kendrick “is the hotter, female(r) version of my husband… so, would it reaaally count as cheating?”
“So glad we’re finally taking this public,” Kendrick replied. “I let Ryan have Deadpool, he can give me this.”
Florida authorities say they've arrested a man in the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion.
Pete Davidson is the king of the world and other men are taking notice.
The comedian stopped by “The Tonight Show” on Wednesday, ostensibly to promote his new Netflix film, “Set It Up,” but really, to gush about his whirlwind romance with pop princess Ariana Grande.
“You know, you didn’t have to get engaged to Ariana Grande to come on our show,” host Jimmy Fallon assured Davidson.
“Sad is happy to me. I love it. When I write something bittersweet, I smile.”
Peter Fonda is apologizing for an overnight tweet that suggested people “rip Barron Trump from his mother's arms and put him in a cage with pedophiles.”
The “Easy Rider” actor — who has a movie coming out Friday — has taken down the all-caps post, which he sent to his roughly 50,000 followers around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.
“I tweeted something highly inappropriate and vulgar about the president and his family in response to the devastating images I was seeing on television,” Fonda, 78, said Wednesday via his rep. “Like many Americans, I am very impassioned and distraught over the situation with children separated from their families at the border, but I went way too far.”