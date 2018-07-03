Joe Jackson, patriarch of the Jackson family musical dynasty, has reportedly been laid to rest in the same Glendale cemetery as the late King of Pop.
According to the Associated Press, Jackson was buried Monday at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale in a private ceremony. Jackson’s son Michael was interred in the Great Mausoleum within the park after he died in 2009.
In the aftermath of Michael’s death, it was revealed that his estate purchased 12 burial spaces at Forest Lawn Glendale.
“Waitress” actress Katharine McPhee said yes after record producer David Foster popped the question during a romantic getaway, TMZ reported Tuesday.
McPhee has been posting photos from the newly engaged couple’s trip to the Italian island of Capri. Though there are no photos of him, Foster has appeared in McPhee’s captions and videos.
McPhee, 34, and Foster, 68, started dating last year and have been coy about their relationship, showing signs of PDA at various public events before finally going public a few months ago.
“Wedding Singer” star Adam Sandler photo-bombed a wedding, but the happy couple didn’t mind.
Sandler was having dinner with his family when bride Alex Steinberg and groom Kevin Goldstein were posing in front of Le Mount Stephen hotel in Montreal. Steinberg, a fan of “Saturday Night Live” and Sandler, noticed him and her excitement grew.
“I saw them looking at us, because people always look at a girl in her wedding dress,” Steinberg told Time magazine. “I was like, Adam Sandler, it’s you!”
Conan O’Brien will hit this year’s Comic-Con with an all-star roster of convention-ready guests.
Returning to San Diego’s famed fan confab for the fourth year in a row, the late-night host will be joined by the casts of “Breaking Bad” (reuniting for the 10 year-anniversary of the show) “The Predator,” “Glass” and “Aquaman,” TBS announced on Monday.
“Conan” will be filmed at the Spreckels Theatre on July 18 through 21, and episodes will air each day at 11 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.
Here’s the breakdown so far:
Last, but not least, John Oliver has weighed in on last week’s news that Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy is retiring at the end of July.
Oliver dedicated the opening minutes of Sunday’s episode of “Last Week Tonight” dissecting the ramifications of Kennedy’s move, before arriving at a familiar summation for the situation.
“This is obviously huge news and for anyone who believes the Constitution protects things like reproductive and LGBTQ rights, this is bad,” Oliver said of the news and had proof to back up his claim.
Famed “Cats” and “Phantom of the Opera” choreographer Gillian Lynne, who both inspired and worked closely with theater impresario Andrew Lloyd Webber, has died. She was 92.
“The Theory of Everything” actress Felicity Jones secretly married director Charles Guard on Saturday, Jones’ rep told the Los Angeles Times.
The ceremony was held at Sudeley Castle in the Cotswolds, Oxfordshire, in England, according to sources at Us Weekly.
Tom Hanks and Eddie Redmayne were reported as among the guests celebrating with the newlyweds.
It has been a full two weeks since the last relationship revelation between professional wrestlers Nikki Bella and John Cena, so their love story was due for a new and completely confounding update.
On Sunday, Bella posted a video to the YouTube channel she shares with twin sister and “Total Bellas” co-star Brie, providing fans with the latest in her narratively unsatisfying romantic saga.
“Right now, we’re just friends,” Bella said, clarifying her relationship status. “We are both working on each other, and trying to work on us. We talk every day. He is not only my best friend, but he truly is one of the most amazing people I have ever met. He has patience with me and he has really taught me a lot over the past few months. And I think one of those things is an inner strength that I thought I had, but I didn’t realize how strong I had it.”
“The Big Bang Theory’s” Kaley Cuoco tied the knot with professional equestrian Karl Cook on Saturday. The newlyweds celebrated with family and friends at a San Diego ranch.
“Good morning honey, I love you, and I’m sorry,” Cook wrote to Cuoco on Instagram. “I am still processing the greatest night of my life marrying the love of my life!
Cook, 27 popped the question to Cuoco, 32, in November after two years of dating.