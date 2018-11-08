Will she or won’t she?
There were rumors — and fingers crossed — that she might appear, but nothing had been officially announced.
So when Joni Mitchell attended Wednesday night’s “Joni 75,” a birthday celebration in her honor, she gave the star-studded tribute concert an immediate jolt of excitement and poignancy. (The two-night affair kicked off Tuesday, but Mitchell did not publicly attend that performance.)
Prolific actress Emma Thompson became a dame on Wednesday and promptly used her new title to ask for a kiss from Britain’s Prince William. Alas, her hopes were dashed.
“I love Prince William. I’ve known him since he was little, and we just sniggered at each other,” the 59-year-old English star told the Associated Press. “I said, ‘I can’t kiss you, can I?’ And he said, ‘No, don’t!’”
Though the two-time Oscar winner has known the honor was coming since seeing her name on Queen Elizabeth II’s Birthday Honors List last June, she was presented with her investiture pin at Buckingham Palace by the prince on Wednesday. The ceremony officially made her a Dame Commander of the British Empire — the female equivalent of a knighthood — for her services to drama.
Demi Lovato is out of rehab just in time to cast her ballot for the midterm elections.
The “Confident” singer returned to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of herself at her polling place — an appearance that came on the heels of several Lovato sightings in and around L.A. over the weekend.
“I am so grateful to be home in time to vote! One vote can make a difference, so make sure your voice is heard!” the 26-year-old wrote.
Frank Ocean is hoping to get out the vote in three key states: The neo-R&B star has set up pop-up shops in Miami, Atlanta, Houston and Dallas, and fans who bring in proof that they voted on Tuesday will get free merchandise, including T-shirts, stickers and printed matter.
Ocean announced the pop-ups on Tuesday through his Tumblr page, with a flier that prominently featured the number “42%” and a note that explained, “The largest political group in America is the 42% non-voters.”
HOUSTON, MIAMI, ATLANTA, DALLAS: “Locations were chosen in states to support specific candidates: Stacey Abrams in Georgia, who if elected would be America’s first black female governor, Andrew Gillum in Florida, who would become the states’ first black governor and Beto O’Rourke who would be the first democratic senator in Texas in 24 years.” pic via u/Alittlestitious #frankocean
Simultaneously, Ocean released a new installment of his occasional radio show on Apple’s Beats One platform. Called “Blondedradio,” the show’s newest episode features politically charged songs by Gil Scott Heron (“We Almost Lost Detroit”) and the Honeydrippers (“Impeach the President”).
Celebrities aren't just paying lip service to getting out the vote. They’re pounding the pavement too.
Musician Moby is embarking on a “One Day Tour” Tuesday afternoon, during which he’ll be performing pop-up concerts at a handful of locations in Orange County where several congressional races are expected to be tight.
Moby is expected to appear alongside Democratic candidates Gil Cisneros (noon in Buena Park), Katie Porter and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) (2 p.m. in Tustin) and Harley Rouda (3 p.m. in Costa Mesa). The Times will have a full report from those events later on Tuesday.
Rihanna also wants President Trump to stop playing her music at his events.
After learning that Trump played her 2007 hit “Don’t Stop the Music” at a rally in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Sunday, the hitmaker’s legal team sent a cease-and-desist letter to Trump’s White House counsel Emmet Flood saying as much — and accusing POTUS of copyright infringement.
“It has come to our attention that President Donald Trump has utilized Ms. Fenty’s musical compositions and master recordings, including her hit track ‘Don’t Stop the Music,’ in connection with a number of political events held across the United States,” according to Monday’s letter, which The Times has obtained.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie will reportedly take their custody battle to court: They’re looking at a Dec. 4 court date to settle their differences over custody of their six children.
The news comes via court documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday and obtained by various media outlets.
Jolie and Pitt have been rumored to be worlds apart, according to TMZ, as to what they want out of the situation, with Angelina seeking full custody while Brad asks for a 50-50 split.
Idris Elba has been named 2018’s Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine.
The actor picks up the title from country star and “The Voice” judge Blake Shelton, who last year was widely mocked for the honor.
The magazine announced this year’s pulchritudinous pick on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday, with Elba making an appearance.