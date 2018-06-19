Producer Judd Apatow is rallying people in positions of power at Fox to protest Fox News’ coverage of the Trump administration, particularly its stance on the “zero tolerance” immigration policy that has been separating children from their parents at the southern border.
The prolific creator, whose work includes “Knocked Up” and “Girls,” has been tweeting profusely about the policy and went off on the conservative media landscape in recent days.
Apatow said he hasn’t worked for Fox since 2002, and on Monday he urged showrunners and talent to speak up about the cable news network’s dearth of coverage of the immigration policy, equating the Trump administration’s tactics to kidnapping, ransom and a hostage crisis.
Seth Meyers is the latest late-night host to blast the immigration policy resulting in thousands of children being stripped from their parents at the border.
The host delivered a blistering dissection of the Trump administration’s border policy on Monday’s “Late Night,” describing the actions as “monstrous and inhumane and cruel.”
Few in power made it through Meyers screed unscathed.
"I wasn't at all a self-confident child — I was a beige, docile creature and I'm sure my glamorous parents must've looked at me and thought, 'Oh, dear.' "
Local weathercaster Jackie Johnson is leaving CBS 2 Los Angeles to focus on being a mom.
The decision comes after Johnson and her husband welcomed their first child, Bridgette, in January.
“It’s a bittersweet time for me,” Johnson said in a statement to The Times on Monday. “I’ve been blessed to have had this amazing career with KCBS and KCAL. But right now, my priority is to stay at home and raise our baby girl.”
Actress Heather Locklear has reportedly been hospitalized for psychiatric evaluation after emergency personnel were called to the “Melrose Place” alum’s home on Sunday.
At about 3:50 p.m, authorities were called to the 4900 block of Summit View Drive in Thousand Oaks, according to Capt. Garo Kuredjian of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.
“When they responded, they discovered a patient who needed medical help. That person was evaluated there and was later transported to a local hospital for further treatment,” Kuredjian told The Times on Monday.
Employers are keeping a watchful distance from Chris Hardwick after accusations of abuse were levied against the comedian and host last week by ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra.
Hardwick has denied all accusations made against him.
AMC Networks, for whom Hardwick hosts shows including “Talking Dead” and “Talking With Chris Hardwick,” released a statement about the situation on Saturday.
Seth MacFarlane, the man behind “Family Guy” and more, says he’s “embarrassed” to work for Fox.
The declaration came by way of Twitter over the weekend after CNN anchor Brian Stelter and several other reporters decried Fox News’ Tucker Carlson for telling his audiences on Friday not to believe anything they learn from rival news outlets.
“If you’re looking to understand what's actually happening in this country, always assume the opposite of whatever they’re telling you on the big news stations,” Carlson said.
Father’s Day came with a lot of emotional baggage for Tommy Lee and his estranged son Brandon Lee after an Instagram post by the Mötley Crüe drummer that had been intended to honor his own dad — and reflect on Lee’s tumultuous journey as a father — went awry.
Tommy Lee’s lengthy post, in which he admits his shortcomings as a father to his two sons with former “Baywatch” star Pamela Anderson, was not well-received by the eldest, Brandon, who allegedly punched his father in March, sending him to a hospital, and accused him of alcoholism.
“Sometimes I feel like I failed as a father, because my kids don’t know the value of things. If they break something, they don’t care because they know they’ll just get a new one, if they hurt someone, they don’t care because so many people tell them it’s OK,” Tommy Lee wrote.
Like a regular Brothers Grimm fairy tale, John Cena declared he’s willing to undergo surgery, if it means that having children – and marrying – Nikki Bella.
The star-crossed lovers of the squared circle made their way back to each other on Sunday’s episode of “Total Bellas,” a reality series documenting the lives of twin sisters and pro-wrestlers Nikki and Brie Bella and their romantic partners.
Cena and Bella announced their breakup in April, just three weeks before the pair were scheduled to wed. In May, Cena appeared on “Today” with Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford to declare his continuing love for Bella and earlier this month, People confirmed that the couple had reunited.
I made it as a beauty, now I'm going to make it as an ugly, old person. Let's see what happens.
