Bless Kate McKinnon.
In a late-night television landscape full of nothing but political content, she brings out the big guns: Hungarian rap.
The “Saturday Night Live” star was on “The Tonight Show” on Wednesday, promoting her upcoming film, “The Spy Who Dumped Me,” and showing off what she learned while shooting overseas.
In a recent interview with The Times, “The Miseducation of Cameron Post” star Chloë Grace Moretz didn’t hold back as to what she sees as the difference in how her new female-centered, queer-themed film has been treated by the industry.
Directed by bisexual Iranian American Desiree Akhavan, “Cameron Post,” which struggled to find distribution after winning the grand jury prize at this year’s Sundance film festival, centers on Moretz’s titular character, a teenage girl sent to a gay conversion therapy camp known as God’s Promise.
As a contrast she pointed to the upcoming gay conversion drama “Boy Erased,” directed and adapted by Joel Edgerton and starring Lucas Hedges, Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe, to be released later this year by Focus Features.
ABC’s youth-centric “Dancing With the Stars” spinoff is shaping up and will include a number of familiar faces.
The network has been rolling out details about “Dancing With the Stars: Juniors” — announcing its judges, hosts, mentors and pros daily this week — and hasn’t strayed too far from its formula of sourcing from its growing catalog of talent.
Seated at the judges’ table will be Olympic skater and “DWTS: Athletes” champion Adam Rippon; professional dancer and “DTWS” pro Val Chmerkovskiy; and Emmy-winning choreographer Mandy Moore, whose credits include “DWTS,” “So You Think You Can Dance” and “La La Land,” the network announced Monday.
Paramount Pictures gave us a first look at the next film in the “Terminator” franchise on Wednesday, with a photo featuring three badass women and, most important, the return of Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor.
That’s right: Hamilton, at 61, is reprising her role as a take-no-prisoners survivor who’s hellbent on protecting her son and, by extension, humanity.
Hamilton looks amazing, hardened and unflinching, armed with high-powered weaponry and stone-cold aviators. It’s as if nary a day has passed since she first squared off with Arnold Schwarzenegger’s cyborg assassin nearly 34 years ago.
Stanley Kubrick’s epic “2001: A Space Odyssey” will play in Imax as part of the classic film’s 50th-anniversary celebration.
For one week this month, Warner Bros. will release the sci-fi masterpiece in 350 of the large-screen theaters across North America, according to Jeff Goldstein, president of domestic distribution for the Burbank-based studio.
“This marks the first time ever that moviegoers will have the opportunity to view the seminal film on the largest possible screen, creating a truly immersive experience,” the studio said in a statement on Wednesday.
Andy Spade, widower of designer Kate Spade, returned to Instagram on Monday for the first time since May with a tribute to his wife, who died by suicide in June.
“She was born Christmas Eve, 1962. She loved the Midwest, the desert, and the city,” he wrote of his wife. “I was lucky enough to have dear friends let my daughter and [me] stay at their home through a difficult time.”
Then he described how he and his 13-year-old daughter, Frances Beatrix “Bea” Spade, brought the offseason Christmas tree in the picture to life over the past couple of months.
Blame “Twilight.”
After Stephenie Meyer’s fantasy series turned film franchise brought the sexy back to vampires and werewolves, a political scandal centered around Bigfoot erotica was inevitable.
Stephen Colbert delighted in the latest non-Trump-related trainwreck on Tuesday’s edition of “The Late Show,” detailing how the congressional race in Virginia's 5th District got weird.
The Hoff is off the market — again.
“Baywatch” veteran David Hasselhoff married model Hayley Roberts in Italy on Tuesday, the couple’s spokeswoman, Judy Katz, confirmed to The Times on Wednesday.
They wed in the southern coastal region of Puglia, and the actor’s daughters, Taylor-Ann, 28, and Hayley, 25, were among the attendees.
