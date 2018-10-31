Emboldened by the safe space she found on Dax Shepard's podcast, Lena Dunham made a big reveal Monday: She's six months sober after a years-long addiction to benzodiazepines.

“There was a solid three years where I was, to put it lightly, misusing benzos,” Dunham said on Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast Monday, “even though it was all, quote-unquote, doctor prescribed and I had convinced someone to tell me that this is the way.”