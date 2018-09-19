Sean Penn courted controversy yet again Monday with another round of remarks about the #MeToo movement.

Penn’s highly anticipated TV debut in Hulu’s “The First” was quickly eclipsed when he broached the hot-button topic with Natalie Morales on the “Today” show.

“The First” touts a cast filled with woman as they embark on a dangerous mission to Mars. But Penn said he doesn’t think the prevalence of women nor their stories in the series had anything to do with trends coming out of the post-Weinstein era.