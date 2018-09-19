Has daytime TV been waiting for a moment like this?
Singer Kelly Clarkson is getting her own syndicated daytime talk show. Eyeing a fall 2019 launch, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” will be produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution.
The new talker helmed by the “American Idol” alum will feature a mix of celebrity guests, “remarkable” stories, and — hello — music. If that doesn’t make you catch your breath, Clarkson talked more about it during her appearance Tuesday on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, declaring that it’s “going to be a little different than anything that’s been on.”
All artists I've ever encountered, the one through-line is they just want to be heard.
It’s a question that’s been bandied about for decades: Are “Sesame Street” dynamic duo Bert and Ernie more than just roommates? Or are they instead engaged in a lifelong love affair?
A recent interview with Mark Saltzman, a playwright and former writer for “Sesame Street,” has finally offered some insight into the issue, even as Sesame Workshop feels otherwise.
Saltzman revealed to Queerty that even though Bert and Ernie were never officially gay, he was often inspired by his longtime relationship with film editor Arnold Glassman when writing the roommates’ dynamic.
Though Roseanne Barr doesn’t have a television home to call her own, she never seems to stray very far from TV.
Barr will appear on “Dr. Oz” Tuesday to discuss the fallout of her racist tweet about former President Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett, the subsequent cancellation of the “Roseanne” reboot and what’s next for the actress.
In a clip from the interview released by the talk show Tuesday morning, Barr remarks on where she plans to be when the “Roseanne” spinoff series, “The Conners,” which she has no part in, debuts next month.
Alec Baldwin had a few things to say Monday night at the Emmy Awards about his niece Hailey Baldwin and her beau Justin Bieber — but don’t expect clarity on the did-they-or-didn’t-they front.
“They went off and got married,” the “SNL” guest star told “Access” on the gold carpet, where he was hanging out with wife Hilaria Baldwin and apparently out of the loop that says the two kids did not exchange vows. “And I don't know what the deal is.”
Clearly. Along with the rest of us.
Carol Danvers has crash-landed — on a Blockbuster Video store — in the first trailer for Marvel’s “Captain Marvel.”
Touted by the comics-based studio as “one of the universe’s most powerful heroes,” Brie Larson’s embodiment of the electrifying heroine came to life on Tuesday, arriving on Earth, where she tries to make sense of her past.
“I keep having these memories,” Larson’s Carol says. “I see flashes. I think I have a life here. But I can’t tell if it’s real.”
My goal is to bring people to the theater who normally wouldn't be in the same room together. It's using theater to create a kind of community.
Richard Gere, at 69, is about to gear up again for the grueling, newborn-baby phase of life.
The “Pretty Woman” actor is expecting his second child, which will be the first he’s had with his new wife, Alejandra Gere (née Silva), who is 35.
Alejandra made the reveal Sunday on Instagram, sharing a photo from the Netherlands that showed none other than the Dalai Lama blessing her belly while Gere, a practicing Buddhist, stood by her side.
Two of the loudest voices in the #MeToo movement remain at odds — and now a threat of legal action looms over one of them.
Asia Argento and Rose McGowan, the actresses who bonded over shared allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein but later fell out over allegations that Argento sexually assaulted a minor, continued to spar Monday morning on Twitter.
In a tweet addressing McGowan, Argento wrote that she’s giving the “Charmed” star 24 hours to retract and apologize for what Argento called “the horrendous lies” McGowan leveled against her in a statement in recent weeks.
Sean Penn courted controversy yet again Monday with another round of remarks about the #MeToo movement.
Penn’s highly anticipated TV debut in Hulu’s “The First” was quickly eclipsed when he broached the hot-button topic with Natalie Morales on the “Today” show.
“The First” touts a cast filled with woman as they embark on a dangerous mission to Mars. But Penn said he doesn’t think the prevalence of women nor their stories in the series had anything to do with trends coming out of the post-Weinstein era.