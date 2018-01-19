Amid sexual misconduct scandal, James Franco will attend the SAG Awards
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West ended up in Chicago for new baby's name
|Christie D'Zurilla
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have headed to the Midwest for baby No. 3: Turns out Chicago is their kind of name.
“North, Saint & Chi,” the reality star tweeted Friday after announcing their newest child’s name on her website, app and Twitter. Apparently it rhymes with “shy,” according to a note Kardashian retweeted. (Daddy does, after all, rap about his hometown of Chicago, sometimes called Chi-town, a lot.)
Chicago West was born via surrogate at 12:47 a.m. Monday and weighed in at 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Big sister, North, and brother, Saint, are 4 and 2, respectively.