Kim Kardashian West will visit the White House to talk prison reform

Another reality star is going to Washington, D.C.: Kim Kardashian West will confab Wednesday at the White House about a woman serving a life term for a first-time drug offense. Kardashian West will meet with Jared Kushner and other Trump administration officials to discuss prison reform, according to CNN.
“Happy Birthday Alice Marie Johnson. Today is for you,” Kardashian tweeted early Wednesday, appending a praying-hands emoji to the message. Though it has been widely reported that she’ll meet with President Trump, that is unclear and unconfirmed.
The meeting, scheduled for late this afternoon, according to Vanity Fair, comes after months of back-channel meetings by presidential son-in-law Kushner, the Mic reported at the beginning of the month.
“Superstore” star America Ferrera is officially a mom.
The actress and her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, have welcomed their first child, Sebastian, a baby boy they’ve nicknamed Baz.
The Emmy-winning “Ugly Betty” star introduced the little guy — and his tiny foot — with a photo posted on social media on Tuesday.
I'm not changing who I am, but I'm respectful because I'm in these amazing halls with a diverse audience. I still want to be as authentic as I can be — it's what people expect.
In the time it took to compose a 53-character tweet, Roseanne Barr went from a hero that ABC was banking upon to unemployed.
The network canceled its hit reboot of "Roseanne" on Tuesday after Barr's racist tweet that referred to Valerie Jarrett, an advisor to President Obama, as a cross between the Muslim Brotherhood and "Planet of the Apes." Her agent dropped her, and other services pulled "Roseanne" reruns.
The swift developments rendered President Trump at least temporarily mum.
That didn’t take long. Hours after Roseanne Barr said she was leaving Twitter — the same platform that cost the sitcom star her ABC series when she posted a racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett — Barr returned to social media with a vengeance Tuesday evening.
“Don’t feel sorry for me guys,” she wrote, before apologizing to the cast, crew and writers “who lose their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet.”
Barr then announced she would be a guest on comedian Joe Rogan’s podcast Friday — presumably her first interview since ABC axed the revival of her long-running sitcom “Roseanne.”
ABC has canceled its successful “Roseanne” revival following racist tweets written by its star, Roseanne Barr, and the backlash against the comedian came fast and furious.
On Tuesday, the chairman of the network’s parent company, Disney, said the cancellation “was the right thing” to do, and Barr was dropped by ICM Partners, the talent agency that represented her.
“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement Tuesday.
Wanda Skyes has confirmed that she’s leaving ABC’s wildly successful “Roseanne” revival following a racially charged insult made by the show’s controversial star.
Sykes was a consulting producer on the sitcom’s reboot, which follows the blue-collar Conner family in the Trump era.
Morgan Freeman’s attorney is demanding CNN retract its story accusing the actor of sexual harassment, calling it the fruit of a “year-long witch hunt” against the 80-year-old that has caused damage to his reputation and career.
According to a letter sent Tuesday, reporter Chloe Melas misinterpreted a remark that was not intended for her — a misinterpretation that Warner Bros.’ human relations department, which reviewed tape of the interview and chose not to investigate further, found without merit — and used her own experience as the premise for the rest of her reporting with co-author An Phung.
Freeman’s team demanded Tuesday that CNN, at the very least, “issue a retraction and apologize to Mr. Freeman through the same channels, and with the same level of attention, that it used to unjustly attack him on May 24.”
My life changed when I stopped thinking about the things that made me different as something that would hold me back and started thinking of them as the things that would be my salvation.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly honeymoon in the Canadian Rockies, surrounded by nature and abundant wildlife.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be heading to the Canadian province of Alberta and staying at the tony Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, TMZ reported on Monday.
The resort is situated in Jasper National Park, Canada's largest Rocky Mountain national park, which is part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site.