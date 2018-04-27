Daytime Emmys: Krofft brothers, "Days of Our Lives" stars set to receive lifetime achievement awards

Sid and Marty Krofft's creations surround them. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

The 45th Daytime Emmy Awards will bestow lifetime achievement honors on two pairs of entertainment mainstays in "Days of Our Lives" actors Bill Hayes and Susan Seaforth Hayes, and children's television producers Sid & Marty Krofft.

The Krofft Brothers will be celebrated at the 45th Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which will take place on Friday, April 27th, while the Hayes will be celebrated on Sunday, April 29th at the 45th Daytime Emmy Awards. Both presentations will take place at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

Bill Hayes and Susan Seaforth Hayes, who play Doug Williams and Julie Olson Williams on "Days of Our Lives," have been married in real life since 1974. Susan originated her character in 1968, while Bill came aboard in 1970. They were an early entertainment power couple, appearing together on the Jan. 12, 1976, cover of Time magazine — the only time daytime actors have appeared on the cover.