The Los Angeles Film Festival announced its competition winners on Friday during a reception at the W Hotel in Hollywood.
The festival gave juried awards in numerous categories, including U.S. fiction, world fiction, documentary, LA Muse, Nightfall and others, along with audience awards in seven categories.
“These awards honor the wide range of exceptional storytelling we’ve been sincerely delighted to present,” said festival director Jennifer Cochis in a statement. “All of us are looking forward to wider audiences discovering these stories in the year ahead.”
Marc Anthony and Will Smith are two compadres enjoying the finer things in life on the new dance track “Está Rico,” which they dropped Thursday with reggaetón star Bad Bunny.
The song, alluding to the trappings of a rich lifestyle and rich romance, is laced with Anthony’s sensual Latin lyrics and beats, with Smith rapping verses in English and Spanish and Bad Bunny weighing in with trap rhymes.
Meanwhile, the video is heavy on the swagger and the scantily clad.
A federal appeals court decided unanimously Friday to overturn a jury’s decision that Led Zeppelin did not copy another band in making the iconic hit “Stairway to Heaven.”
After a day in which the entire country appeared transfixed by the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., the hosts of late-night TV all took it upon themselves to attempt to lighten the mood.
Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh’s dueling appearances were the furthest thing from entertaining, but that didn’t mean there weren’t plenty of moments ripe for mockery.
On “Late Night,” Seth Meyers bemoaned Republicans’ single-mindedness about who pulls the strings in Washington and the world beyond, sparked by Kavanaugh’s blistering Democrat-blaming speech.
Wanda Sykes’ jokes about President Trump led to patrons walking out of her New Jersey show on Thursday.
“Some audience members objected to the performance content and left,” said Jonathan E. Vena, a spokesman for the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, N.J.
Vena estimated around 20 people left the gig, but could not confirm if they asked for refunds.
In acting class, I would always get the role of Joan of Arc or these [people] who are suicidal or seeing visions. It's nice to break out of that.
Kevin Jackson has been fired from his role as a contributor on Fox News on Thursday after referring to the three women accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct as “lying skanks.”
“Feminists are their own worst enemies,” Jackson also wrote in his post from Thursday morning. “To hell with the notion that women must be believed no matter what.”
Hours later, Fox News announced it was severing ties with Jackson, who is not an employee of the network but is also a syndicated radio host and author.
Actress Rose McGowan has issued a public apology to Asia Argento. And though Argento, who is embroiled in her own sexual assault scandal, accepted, she implied that it came too late.
“Although I am grateful to @rosemcgowan for her full apology following her groundless allegations about me, if she had issued it earlier, I may have kept my job on X-Factor and avoided the constant accusations of paedophilia which I have been subjected to in real-life and online,” the Italian actress tweeted on Thursday.
Argento was fired as a judge on “X-Factor Italy” in late August just after compromising photos of her and her former costar Jimmy Bennett surfaced.
Jean Grey may not be broken, but she’s definitely going through some changes.
Released Wednesday night, the first trailer for “Dark Phoenix” offers a glimpse of Jean’s past, including her first meeting with Charles Xavier, as well as the solar flare that helps her unleash greater powers and apparently tap into some painful memories.
As the trailer explains, “she’s all rage, pain, and it’s all coming out at once.”
The 2018 American Music Awards will pay tribute to late Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin with a little help from her friends.
Soul and gospel legends Gladys Knight, Ledisi, Mary Mary, Donnie McClurkin and CeCe Winans will lead the special performance when the show takes place on Oct. 9, Dick Clark Productions and ABC announced Thursday.
“It’s a blessing to be a part of this moving musical tribute to honor our late queen and sister, Aretha,” Knight said in a statement. “She was an icon and visionary, radiated light and love through all of her life’s work, and touched all of us through her incredible gift of music.”