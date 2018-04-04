Late-night hosts send love to post office and Amazon after Trump's Twitter rant

Apr. 4, 2018, 9:50 a.m.
- TV
- Politics
- Late-night
The late-night Jimmys and Seth Meyers ribbed President Trump on Tuesday over his qualms with tech giant Amazon and its perceived effect on the U.S. Postal Service.
“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon teased Trump about his angry tweets that accused the e-commerce company of not collecting sales tax and costing the the USPS too much money.
“After Trump attacked Amazon on Twitter, their stock fell by 5%. It’s all part of Trump’s plan to get Amazon’s stock to match his approval rating,” Fallon quipped.
Apr. 4, 2018, 9:14 a.m.
- TV
- Politics
- Celebrity
Kathy Griffin skewered Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway on “The President Show” special Tuesday night.
The embattled comic stopped by Comedy Central’s sketch series and showed off her impression skills as Conway, a.k.a. the “lone survivor of the Bowling Green Massacre.”
Decked out in smudged eye makeup and Conway’s widely panned inauguration ensemble, Griffin joined Anthony Atamanuik as President Donald Trump during an hour-long special called the “Make America Great-A-Thon.” It featured the president and his team trying to raise money for projects they can’t get Congress to fund — such as a border wall and porn-star payouts.
Apr. 4, 2018, 9:13 a.m.
- Celebrity
Verne Troyer, the actor best known as “Mini-Me” in the Austin Powers films, has been hospitalized on an involuntary hold, according to reports out Tuesday.
“Asking you to keep Verne in your thoughts and prayers,” Troyer’s Instagram account read. “He’s getting the best care possible and is resting comfortably. Appreciate the support from family, friends, and fans around the world. We will keep you updated here.”
Word that the 49-year-old had been taken to the hospital came Tuesday via TMZ, which reported that the 2-foot-8 actor was — according to a friend who called authorities — extremely upset, drunk and suicidal.
Apr. 4, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
So many people are so obsessed with being liked, and it's so risky to not be popular or screen-grabbable at all times. That can be a real bummer for the arts. You need ideas that take risks and feel a little bit crazy.
Apr. 3, 2018, 3:15 p.m.
- TV
On “Roseanne,” Mark Conner-Healy is just a regular kid. OK, a kid who just happens to love skirts and sparkles.
“I was aware that certain people liked to wear clothes from the opposite gender and I knew a kid who was like that in a play that I did,” said Ames McNamara, who plays the Conners’ grandson on the successful new revival of the show, talking to “Good Morning America” on Tuesday. “But I wasn't aware of the term.”
The “term” would be gender-nonconforming for those who didn’t know and weren’t among the 18.2 million people who watched the premiere of the rebooted “Roseanne” last week.
Apr. 3, 2018, 3:10 p.m.
- TV
- Celebrity
Lynda Carter, best known as network television’s live-action Wonder Woman, was honored with the 2,632nd star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame on Tuesday.
The TV star struck poses calling back to her small-screen alter ego — planting her fists firmly on her hips and crossing her arms on her chest — and turned the ceremony into a celebration of her family, friends and fans of the comic-book hero.
“Wonder Woman gave birth to my career, and now we have come full circle and we have millions of new fans,” said the statuesque actress, 66, noting the new fandom sparked by 2017’s blockbuster film starring Gal Gadot.
Apr. 3, 2018, 11:30 a.m.
- Birthdays
I watch [my films] like I'm there. I never did that when I was making films — I never saw them. I'm having a lot of fun seeing them now. I [analyze myself] and think, ‘Um hm, what am I going to do with this?' I laugh when I'm laughing in the scene. I laugh sitting in my chair watching.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Patt Morrison Asks: Doris Day
Apr. 3, 2018, 10:00 a.m.
- Music
Janet Jackson, the Weeknd and Florence + the Machine top the lineup for the 11th edition of the Bay Area’s Outside Lands Festival this summer.
The three-day event, slated for Aug. 10-12 in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park, also will include Future, Beck, Odesza, Bon Iver, Portugal. The Man, N.E.R.D., DJ Snake, Father John Misty and Carly Rae Jepsen, among dozens of other acts on the lineup announced Tuesday.
The festival focuses on music, comedy and food from Bay Area restaurants and local beer and wine makers.
Apr. 3, 2018, 9:39 a.m.
- TV
- Politics
- Late-night
Sometimes people do things that just make you want to scream. For Seth Meyers, it was President Trump’s speech at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.
On Monday night’s episode of “Late Night,” Meyers’ “A Closer Look” segment zoomed in on how the president chose to celebrate Easter: by taking to Twitter.
“Yesterday was Easter, the holiest day of the Christian calendar. So Trump woke up bright and early and tweeted to his followers, ‘Happy Easter!’ And all was right with the world,” said Meyers. “For 90 minutes. And then Trump started raving about caravans of immigrants.”
Apr. 3, 2018, 9:37 a.m.
- TV
- Music
Rapper Cardi B will inevitably showcase her unfiltered finesse as a guest host of “The Tonight Show” next week.
The “Bodak Yellow” MC will co-host the April 9 show with Jimmy Fallon, marking her third appearance on NBC’s late-night program and the show’s first-ever co-hosting gig in the Fallon era, the network announced Tuesday.
No word yet on whom they’ll be interviewing, but NBC said the rapper will be staying for the hour.
Apr. 3, 2018, 9:04 a.m.
- Movies
- Celebrity
“Fashion is fleeting. Style is forever.”
So said André Leon Talley to the Los Angeles Times upon the release of “The Gospel According to André” at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. And so it goes in the new official trailer for the film, which was released Monday, coinciding with the announcement of the movie’s May 25 limited release date.
“He’s the Nelson Mandela of fashion,” says Will.i.am, one of the myriad famous faces who pop up along the way. “The Kofi Annan of what you got on.” Others include but aren’t limited to Whoopi Goldberg, Marc Jacobs, Tom Ford and Anna Wintour.