‘Late Night’ breaks out a ‘little ditty’ about ‘Sneaky Dianne’ Feinstein

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein found herself immortalized in song Thursday night, thanks to a nasty new nickname from President Trump.

The president derided Feinstein on Wednesday after the senator disclosed details of a dossier of allegations about Trump's ties with Russia during his campaign.

But “Late Night With Seth Meyers” did not share the president’s consternation over Feinstein’s actions, instead celebrating the senator through a John Mellencamp-esque song, "Sneaky Dianne.”

Amber Ruffin — a “Late Night” writer and regular on-screen contributor — broke out a sterling Mellencamp impression as she crooned about the senior senator from California.