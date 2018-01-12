‘Late Night’ breaks out a ‘little ditty’ about ‘Sneaky Dianne’ Feinstein

Carrie Underwood-Ludacris anthem ‘The Champion’ set for Super Bowl, Winter Olympics on NBC
|Libby Hill
California Sen. Dianne Feinstein found herself immortalized in song Thursday night, thanks to a nasty new nickname from President Trump.
The president derided Feinstein on Wednesday after the senator disclosed details of a dossier of allegations about Trump's ties with Russia during his campaign.
But “Late Night With Seth Meyers” did not share the president’s consternation over Feinstein’s actions, instead celebrating the senator through a John Mellencamp-esque song, "Sneaky Dianne.”
Amber Ruffin — a “Late Night” writer and regular on-screen contributor — broke out a sterling Mellencamp impression as she crooned about the senior senator from California.
“A little ditty about ‘Sneaky Dianne,’ an American girl reppin’ California land,” Ruffin sang. “For leakin’ transcripts she deserves a gold star. Proof President Trump tryin' to be a Russian czar.”
“Trump, he says, 'Hey Dianne, why you witch hunting me,” Ruffin continued. “She said, ‘You’re lucky I don't have the tape with the hooker pee.’”
Listen to “Sneaky Dianne” above.