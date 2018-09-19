Alec Baldwin had a few things to say Monday night at the Emmy Awards about his niece Hailey Baldwin and her beau Justin Bieber — but don’t expect clarity on the did-they-or-didn’t-they front.

“They went off and got married,” the “SNL” guest star told “Access” on the gold carpet, where he was hanging out with wife Hilaria Baldwin and apparently out of the loop that says the two kids did not exchange vows. “And I don't know what the deal is.”